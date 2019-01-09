Submissions



Book Talk



The Newcomerstown Public Library will host "Book Talk" on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. featuring "The Woes and Wisdom of Eldercare: An Educational Learning Guide" by Cristie Merce. Cristie will discuss her new book about how to provide eldercare, including what to expect, memory issues, and more. She will be available for signing and copies of her book will on sale. Sign up at the Library Desk or call 740-498-8228.



Soup supper



The Lone Star Lodge will host its annual chili and oyster soup supper Jan. 11 from 4-7 p.m. Organizers said the "great" oyster stew is $8 and a thick meaty chili is $6.50. Kids under 12 eat free. The meal includes all you care to eat, soup, salad, dessert and beverage. Carry out and delivery is available by calling 330-243-5706. "No one leaves our dining room hungry!" The event is at the Newcomerstown Masonic Center, 235 N. Bridge St., behind Huntington Bank.



Board meeting



The Newcomerstown Board of Education Organizational Meeting will be January 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the High School Conference Room.



Board meeting



GNADENHUTTEN -— The Indian Valley Board of Education will have an organizational meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Board of Education office, followed by a regular board meeting at 7 p.m.



Board of Education Office



Class of 1956



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1956 will meet at noon Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Unusual Junction.



Class of 1958



Newcomerstown High's Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at TJ's Restaurant in Stonecreek.



Class of 1969



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th year reunion at Raven’s Glenn Winery, 56183 County Road 143, West Lafayette, (Off Route 36) on August 17, 2019. Contact Lyman Gano and Norleen Hoadley (norleenhoadley@gmail.com) with address updates since the 45th reunion and pass the word to the out of area classmates.



Church forms



The newly formed Bible Fellowship Church meeting at the River Greens Golf Course banquet hall for a refreshing new worship experience. Services: Sunday at 10 a.m. Prayer Time and Bible Study in Acts; Sunday at noon, Fellowship Dinner; Sunday at 1 p.m., Bible Study in Psalms; Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible Study in Revelation. All services are led by Pastor Jim F. Evans and are open to anyone interested in learning more about God’s Word. For more information contact Pastor Evans at 330-401-6027.