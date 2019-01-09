Newcomerstown
Police Dept.
Monday, Dec. 31
8:28 a.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Advised.
9:32 a.m. Open door. N. College Street. Checks Ok.
2:43 p.m. Traffic violation. Edgewood Drive/North College Street. Warning issued.
6:50 p.m., Possible intoxicated motorist. County Road 9. Unable to locate.
8:41 p.m. Domestic dispute. Morris Crossing Road. Arrested Matthew Osborne, 33, Newcomerstown, and Chelsee Osborne, 33, Forest, and charged each with domestic violence.
10:24 p.m. Downed utility lines. W. State Street. Referred to other agency.
10:27 p.m. Utility trailer blowing across a parking lot. Beaver Street. Checks Ok.
Sunday, Dec. 30
6:06 a.m. Assistance requested. General Street. Assisted.
8:25 a.m. Hit-skip accident resulting in property damage, Chestnut Street. Report taken.
9:40 a.m. Traffic violation. Lick Run Road. Cited Carly Hart, 37, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.
10:14 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Jeffery Morrison, 53, Nashport, for a speed violation.
11:49 a.m. Custody dispute. E. State Street. Civil issue.
12:35 p.m. Non-injury accident. Heller Drive. Cited David Sweitzer, 79, for a right of way violation.
12:47 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.
5:30 p.m. Theft complaint. W. Church Street. Civil issue.
5:40 p.m. Unwanted trespasser. Railroad Street. Advised.
7:34 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.
9:07 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.
10:45 p.m. Loud music. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.
Saturday, Dec. 29
12:23 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.
12:59 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.
4:24 a.m. Residents can hear a disturbance. Martin Luther King Drive. Unable to locate.
9:13 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Main Street. Cited Vicki Jones, 56, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation and driving while under a suspension.
10:32 a.m. Traffic violation. County Road 21. Cited Chelsea Plumly, 28, Port Washington, for a speed violation.
10:56 a.m. Traffic violation. Interstate 77 ramp. Cited Troy Incarnato, 48, New Philadelphia, for a stop sign violation.
11:14 a.m. Traffic offense. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.
2:20 p.m. Traffic offense. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
8:50 p.m. Non-injury accident. E. Canal Street. Civil problem.
8:55 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. State Street. Assisted.
9:12 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Chestnut Street. Advised.
10:26 p.m. Argument. W. State Street. Checks Ok.
Friday, Dec. 28
1:44 a.m. Possible drunk driver. Adena Drive. Unable to locate.
2:15 a.m. Alarm activation. Cross Street. False alarm.
6:39 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.
9:24 a.m. Bad checks. S. Bridge Street. Advised.
2:15 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
4:41 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. Canal Street. Assisted.
6:26 p.m. Extra patrols requested. Railroad Street. Log note.
7:06 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.
9 p.m. Traffic violation. Piliing Street/U.S. 36. Cited Allen Tantari, 49, Conneaut, for a speed violation.
Thursday, Dec. 27
8:41 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
8:54 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Ivan Cox, 64, Richmond, Ind., for a speed violation.
9:20 a.m. Extra patrols requested. Jackson Street. Log note.
10:45 a.m. Assistance requested. Beaver Street. Advised.
10:58 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Chestnut Street. Report taken.
11:21 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.
12:06 p.m. Scam calls. Mulvane Street. Report taken.
2:08 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Cited Dakota Davis, 18, New Philadelphia, for a speed violation.
4:35 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.
5:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. West State and East State streets. Checks Ok.
6:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Beech Street. Unable to locate.
6:40 p.m. Traffic violation. West State Street. Warning issued.
7:02 p.m. Suspicious activity/theft. S. River Street. Unable to locate.
7:56 p.m. Suspicious activity. Walnut Street. Checks Ok.
8:30 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Benjamin Cottrell, 22, Uhrichsville, for a speed violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
5:15 a.m. Assistance requested. Adena Drive. Assisted.
8:46 a.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Cited Gabriella McPeek, 18, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.
9:10 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Cited Zachariah Parry, 26, Kimbolton, for a speed violation.
10 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Michael Novielli, 36, Devon, Pa., for a speed violation.
2:29 p.m., Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.
6:35 p.m. Neighbor dispute. N. Bridge Street. Advised.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
12:59 a.m. Accident involving a deer. U.S. 36. Log note.
2:35 a.m. Assistance requested. Pearl Street. Advised.
7:55 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Adena Drive. Unfounded.
9:50 a.m. Suspicious person. E. State Street. Gone on arrival.
10:18 a.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Checks Ok.
2:23 p.m. Wanted person, Oxford Square Lane. Arrested Brenda Wilson, 51, Indiana, and barbara Matis, 47, Indiana, and served them with warrants. Matis was also charged with possession.
5:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. State Street. Log note.
5:51 p.m. Card numbers stolen. Creekside Drive. Report taken.
7:44 p.m. Open burn. Goedel Drive. Warning issued.
10:54 p.m. Assistance requested. Mulvane Street. Assisted.
Monday, Dec. 24
4:19 p.m. Suspicious person. Oxford Square Lane. Unable to locate.
5:26 p.m. Suspicious person. Ray Street. Unable to locate.
5:57 p.m. Traffic offense. Piling Street. Warning issued.
6:21 p.m. Noise compolaint. Mulvane Street. Report taken.
6:27 p.m. Request to speak to an officer. E. State Street. Advised.
7:26 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver. W. Church Street. Referred to other agency.
8:04 p.m. Harassment complaint. Adena Drive. Report taken.
8:46 p.m. Suspicious person. Chestnut Street. Report taken.
Tuscarawas-co.
911/Sheriff
Wednesday, Jan. 2
5:03 p.m., counterfeit currency, E. Cherry Street, Tuscarawas.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
12:59 p.m., a 26-year-old Autistic male having a "melt down," River Road SW, Gnadenhutten.
Monday, Dec. 31
2:57 p.m., plastic bag with a white residue inside found, U.S. 36, Tuscarawas.
2:27 p.m., husband locked himself in the bathroom because he is having a "bad day," Carrol Road SW, Newcomerstown.
Sunday, Dec. 30
8:24 p.m., guns stolen during a breaking and entering, Petry Hill Road SE, Gnadenhutten. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white convertible car.
5:11 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Cherry Street North, Gnadenhutten.
2:58 p.m., 911 hang-up call investigated, Gravel Lick Road SW, Gnadenhutten.
12:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle at the boat launch ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.
Saturday, Dec. 29
8:27 p.m., unresponsive male lying on the floor, Wolf Road SW, Port Washington; Tri-County EMS and deputies. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim.
3:09 p.m., woman reported her son, a Missouri, resident is missing, Mill Street, Senecaville.