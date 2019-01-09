Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Monday, Dec. 31



8:28 a.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Advised.



9:32 a.m. Open door. N. College Street. Checks Ok.



2:43 p.m. Traffic violation. Edgewood Drive/North College Street. Warning issued.



6:50 p.m., Possible intoxicated motorist. County Road 9. Unable to locate.



8:41 p.m. Domestic dispute. Morris Crossing Road. Arrested Matthew Osborne, 33, Newcomerstown, and Chelsee Osborne, 33, Forest, and charged each with domestic violence.



10:24 p.m. Downed utility lines. W. State Street. Referred to other agency.



10:27 p.m. Utility trailer blowing across a parking lot. Beaver Street. Checks Ok.



Sunday, Dec. 30



6:06 a.m. Assistance requested. General Street. Assisted.



8:25 a.m. Hit-skip accident resulting in property damage, Chestnut Street. Report taken.



9:40 a.m. Traffic violation. Lick Run Road. Cited Carly Hart, 37, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.



10:14 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Jeffery Morrison, 53, Nashport, for a speed violation.



11:49 a.m. Custody dispute. E. State Street. Civil issue.



12:35 p.m. Non-injury accident. Heller Drive. Cited David Sweitzer, 79, for a right of way violation.



12:47 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.



5:30 p.m. Theft complaint. W. Church Street. Civil issue.



5:40 p.m. Unwanted trespasser. Railroad Street. Advised.



7:34 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.



9:07 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.



10:45 p.m. Loud music. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.



Saturday, Dec. 29



12:23 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



12:59 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



4:24 a.m. Residents can hear a disturbance. Martin Luther King Drive. Unable to locate.



9:13 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Main Street. Cited Vicki Jones, 56, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation and driving while under a suspension.



10:32 a.m. Traffic violation. County Road 21. Cited Chelsea Plumly, 28, Port Washington, for a speed violation.



10:56 a.m. Traffic violation. Interstate 77 ramp. Cited Troy Incarnato, 48, New Philadelphia, for a stop sign violation.



11:14 a.m. Traffic offense. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



2:20 p.m. Traffic offense. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



8:50 p.m. Non-injury accident. E. Canal Street. Civil problem.



8:55 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. State Street. Assisted.



9:12 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Chestnut Street. Advised.



10:26 p.m. Argument. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



Friday, Dec. 28



1:44 a.m. Possible drunk driver. Adena Drive. Unable to locate.



2:15 a.m. Alarm activation. Cross Street. False alarm.



6:39 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



9:24 a.m. Bad checks. S. Bridge Street. Advised.



2:15 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



4:41 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. Canal Street. Assisted.



6:26 p.m. Extra patrols requested. Railroad Street. Log note.



7:06 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.



9 p.m. Traffic violation. Piliing Street/U.S. 36. Cited Allen Tantari, 49, Conneaut, for a speed violation.



Thursday, Dec. 27



8:41 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



8:54 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Ivan Cox, 64, Richmond, Ind., for a speed violation.



9:20 a.m. Extra patrols requested. Jackson Street. Log note.



10:45 a.m. Assistance requested. Beaver Street. Advised.



10:58 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



11:21 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



12:06 p.m. Scam calls. Mulvane Street. Report taken.



2:08 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Cited Dakota Davis, 18, New Philadelphia, for a speed violation.



4:35 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.



5:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. West State and East State streets. Checks Ok.



6:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Beech Street. Unable to locate.



6:40 p.m. Traffic violation. West State Street. Warning issued.



7:02 p.m. Suspicious activity/theft. S. River Street. Unable to locate.



7:56 p.m. Suspicious activity. Walnut Street. Checks Ok.



8:30 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Benjamin Cottrell, 22, Uhrichsville, for a speed violation.



Wednesday, Dec. 26



5:15 a.m. Assistance requested. Adena Drive. Assisted.



8:46 a.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Cited Gabriella McPeek, 18, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.



9:10 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Cited Zachariah Parry, 26, Kimbolton, for a speed violation.



10 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Michael Novielli, 36, Devon, Pa., for a speed violation.



2:29 p.m., Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



6:35 p.m. Neighbor dispute. N. Bridge Street. Advised.



Tuesday, Dec. 25



12:59 a.m. Accident involving a deer. U.S. 36. Log note.



2:35 a.m. Assistance requested. Pearl Street. Advised.



7:55 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Adena Drive. Unfounded.



9:50 a.m. Suspicious person. E. State Street. Gone on arrival.



10:18 a.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Checks Ok.



2:23 p.m. Wanted person, Oxford Square Lane. Arrested Brenda Wilson, 51, Indiana, and barbara Matis, 47, Indiana, and served them with warrants. Matis was also charged with possession.



5:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. State Street. Log note.



5:51 p.m. Card numbers stolen. Creekside Drive. Report taken.



7:44 p.m. Open burn. Goedel Drive. Warning issued.



10:54 p.m. Assistance requested. Mulvane Street. Assisted.



Monday, Dec. 24



4:19 p.m. Suspicious person. Oxford Square Lane. Unable to locate.



5:26 p.m. Suspicious person. Ray Street. Unable to locate.



5:57 p.m. Traffic offense. Piling Street. Warning issued.



6:21 p.m. Noise compolaint. Mulvane Street. Report taken.



6:27 p.m. Request to speak to an officer. E. State Street. Advised.



7:26 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver. W. Church Street. Referred to other agency.



8:04 p.m. Harassment complaint. Adena Drive. Report taken.



8:46 p.m. Suspicious person. Chestnut Street. Report taken.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Jan. 2



5:03 p.m., counterfeit currency, E. Cherry Street, Tuscarawas.



Tuesday, Jan. 1



12:59 p.m., a 26-year-old Autistic male having a "melt down," River Road SW, Gnadenhutten.



Monday, Dec. 31



2:57 p.m., plastic bag with a white residue inside found, U.S. 36, Tuscarawas.



2:27 p.m., husband locked himself in the bathroom because he is having a "bad day," Carrol Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Sunday, Dec. 30



8:24 p.m., guns stolen during a breaking and entering, Petry Hill Road SE, Gnadenhutten. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white convertible car.



5:11 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Cherry Street North, Gnadenhutten.



2:58 p.m., 911 hang-up call investigated, Gravel Lick Road SW, Gnadenhutten.



12:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle at the boat launch ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.



Saturday, Dec. 29



8:27 p.m., unresponsive male lying on the floor, Wolf Road SW, Port Washington; Tri-County EMS and deputies. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim.



3:09 p.m., woman reported her son, a Missouri, resident is missing, Mill Street, Senecaville.

