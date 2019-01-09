Wednesday

Jan 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Newcomerstown

Police Dept.

Monday, Dec. 31

8:28 a.m. Request to speak with an officer. W. Church Street. Advised.

9:32 a.m. Open door. N. College Street. Checks Ok.

2:43 p.m. Traffic violation. Edgewood Drive/North College Street. Warning issued.

6:50 p.m., Possible intoxicated motorist. County Road 9. Unable to locate.

8:41 p.m. Domestic dispute. Morris Crossing Road. Arrested Matthew Osborne, 33, Newcomerstown, and Chelsee Osborne, 33, Forest, and charged each with domestic violence.

10:24 p.m. Downed utility lines. W. State Street. Referred to other agency.

10:27 p.m. Utility trailer blowing across a parking lot. Beaver Street. Checks Ok.

Sunday, Dec. 30

6:06 a.m. Assistance requested. General Street. Assisted.

8:25 a.m. Hit-skip accident resulting in property damage, Chestnut Street. Report taken.

9:40 a.m. Traffic violation. Lick Run Road. Cited Carly Hart, 37, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.

10:14 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Jeffery Morrison, 53, Nashport, for a speed violation.

11:49 a.m. Custody dispute. E. State Street. Civil issue.

12:35 p.m. Non-injury accident. Heller Drive. Cited David Sweitzer, 79, for a right of way violation.

12:47 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.

5:30 p.m. Theft complaint. W. Church Street. Civil issue.

5:40 p.m. Unwanted trespasser. Railroad Street. Advised.

7:34 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.

9:07 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.

10:45 p.m. Loud music. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.

Saturday, Dec. 29

12:23 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.

12:59 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.

4:24 a.m. Residents can hear a disturbance. Martin Luther King Drive. Unable to locate.

9:13 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Main Street. Cited Vicki Jones, 56, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation and driving while under a suspension.

10:32 a.m. Traffic violation. County Road 21. Cited Chelsea Plumly, 28, Port Washington, for a speed violation.

10:56 a.m. Traffic violation. Interstate 77 ramp. Cited Troy Incarnato, 48, New Philadelphia, for a stop sign violation.

11:14 a.m. Traffic offense. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.

2:20 p.m. Traffic offense. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

8:50 p.m. Non-injury accident. E. Canal Street. Civil problem.

8:55 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. State Street. Assisted.

9:12 p.m. Possible domestic dispute. Chestnut Street. Advised.

10:26 p.m. Argument. W. State Street. Checks Ok.

Friday, Dec. 28

1:44 a.m. Possible drunk driver. Adena Drive. Unable to locate.

2:15 a.m. Alarm activation. Cross Street. False alarm.

6:39 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.

9:24 a.m. Bad checks. S. Bridge Street. Advised.

2:15 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

4:41 p.m. Vehicle lockout. E. Canal Street. Assisted.

6:26 p.m. Extra patrols requested. Railroad Street. Log note.

7:06 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Log note.

9 p.m. Traffic violation. Piliing Street/U.S. 36. Cited Allen Tantari, 49, Conneaut, for a speed violation.

Thursday, Dec. 27

8:41 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

8:54 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Ivan Cox, 64, Richmond, Ind., for a speed violation.

9:20 a.m. Extra patrols requested. Jackson Street. Log note.

10:45 a.m. Assistance requested. Beaver Street. Advised.

10:58 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Chestnut Street. Report taken.

11:21 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.

12:06 p.m. Scam calls. Mulvane Street. Report taken.

2:08 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Cited Dakota Davis, 18, New Philadelphia, for a speed violation.

4:35 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.

5:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. West State and East State streets. Checks Ok.

6:17 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Beech Street. Unable to locate.

6:40 p.m. Traffic violation. West State Street. Warning issued.

7:02 p.m. Suspicious activity/theft. S. River Street. Unable to locate.

7:56 p.m. Suspicious activity. Walnut Street. Checks Ok.

8:30 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Benjamin Cottrell, 22, Uhrichsville, for a speed violation.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

5:15 a.m. Assistance requested. Adena Drive. Assisted.

8:46 a.m. Traffic violation. Beaver Street. Cited Gabriella McPeek, 18, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.

9:10 a.m. Traffic violation. S. College Street. Cited Zachariah Parry, 26, Kimbolton, for a speed violation.

10 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Michael Novielli, 36, Devon, Pa., for a speed violation.

2:29 p.m., Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

6:35 p.m. Neighbor dispute. N. Bridge Street. Advised.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

12:59 a.m. Accident involving a deer. U.S. 36. Log note.

2:35 a.m. Assistance requested. Pearl Street. Advised.

7:55 a.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Adena Drive. Unfounded.

9:50 a.m. Suspicious person. E. State Street. Gone on arrival.

10:18 a.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Checks Ok.

2:23 p.m. Wanted person, Oxford Square Lane. Arrested Brenda Wilson, 51, Indiana, and barbara Matis, 47, Indiana, and served them with warrants. Matis was also charged with possession.

5:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. State Street. Log note.

5:51 p.m. Card numbers stolen. Creekside Drive. Report taken.

7:44 p.m. Open burn. Goedel Drive. Warning issued.

10:54 p.m. Assistance requested. Mulvane Street. Assisted.

Monday, Dec. 24

4:19 p.m. Suspicious person. Oxford Square Lane. Unable to locate.

5:26 p.m. Suspicious person. Ray Street. Unable to locate.

5:57 p.m. Traffic offense. Piling Street. Warning issued.

6:21 p.m. Noise compolaint. Mulvane Street. Report taken.

6:27 p.m. Request to speak to an officer. E. State Street. Advised.

7:26 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver. W. Church Street. Referred to other agency.

8:04 p.m. Harassment complaint. Adena Drive. Report taken.

8:46 p.m. Suspicious person. Chestnut Street. Report taken.

 

Tuscarawas-co.

911/Sheriff

Wednesday, Jan. 2

5:03 p.m., counterfeit currency, E. Cherry Street, Tuscarawas.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

12:59 p.m., a 26-year-old Autistic male having a "melt down," River Road SW, Gnadenhutten.

Monday, Dec. 31

2:57 p.m., plastic bag with a white residue inside found, U.S. 36, Tuscarawas.

2:27 p.m., husband locked himself in the bathroom because he is having a "bad day," Carrol Road SW, Newcomerstown.

Sunday, Dec. 30

8:24 p.m., guns stolen during a breaking and entering, Petry Hill Road SE, Gnadenhutten. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white convertible car.

5:11 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Cherry Street North, Gnadenhutten.

2:58 p.m., 911 hang-up call investigated, Gravel Lick Road SW, Gnadenhutten.

12:27 a.m., suspicious vehicle at the boat launch ramp, Tuscarawas Road SE, Tuscarawas.

Saturday, Dec. 29

8:27 p.m., unresponsive male lying on the floor, Wolf Road SW, Port Washington; Tri-County EMS and deputies. Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim.

3:09 p.m., woman reported her son, a Missouri, resident is missing, Mill Street, Senecaville.