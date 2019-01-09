Meet Jeff Staggs, superintendent at Newcomerstown



What was your first job ever? Mowing the lawn of my elderly neighbor.



What was your first job in education? SBH Teacher for Erie County.



What is the biggest challenge facing public education? The eroding family structure that are leaving children in a fractured environment.



How has teaching changed since your first experience? Education has become so much more than academics than it was in the past. We are dealing with complex problems that students are experiencing before, during and after school.



If you weren’t an educator, what line of work would you be in now? I have never wanted to do anything else.



What’s the absolute best thing about your job? Students, students and students...



If you could get one message about Newcomerstown Schools out to the public, it would be … Honestly, we work hard at getting information out to the public as much as possible. I believe that we are a small school district with a big heart. Our employees work hard at making sure the students receive a great education and that their needs are taken care of.



When I’m not working I enjoy … Hunting and fishing and spending time with my family.



One thing most people don’t know about me is … I have no social media.



My biggest quirk is … I only wear khaki pants to work.



Who was your childhood hero? Hulk Hogan.



Who is your hero now? Jesus.