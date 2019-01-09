Newcomerstown Middle School students Olivia Valdez and Sam Cool spend some time with the school’s new therapy dog, "Otto." Thursday was the first day for Otto in that school and West School and didn’t appear to have any trouble adjusting. Otto is a trained facility dog from Freedom Paws Assistance Dogs in Marysville, Ohio. He will primarily be working at West School and Newcomerstown Middle School. Among other things school officials said is that they hope Otto will provide comfort to students who face difficult times. If there are any medical concerns the schools need to be aware of, call the office or school nurse at 740-498-4151.