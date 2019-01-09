The Tuscarawas County Health Department has welcomed Alexandra Miller, APRN to the medical clinic staff.



Ms. Miller obtained her ADN and BSN from Kent State University and her Master’s degree from Purdue Global. Ms. Miller has experience in Long Term Care, Medical-Surgical Nursing, Emergency Room Nursing and Family Medicine.



Ms. Miller is now accepting patients ages pre-school and up on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department. TCHD accepts most commercial insurances, Medicaid and Medicare. TCHD also offers a sliding fee scale for those individuals who are uninsured. To schedule an appointment call 330-343-5555 ext. 129



More about Allie Miller:



Specialty: Family Medicine



Clinical Interests: Family Medicine, Preventative health, community outreach and education



Internship/Residency: Family medicine rotations- Millersburg Family Medicine, Twin City Medical Group, Tuscarawas County Health Dept. Women's health/reproductive health rotation- Tuscarawas County Health Dept.



Pediatric rotation- Primary Care Physicians and Associates (Canton)



Board Certifications: Registered Nurse, Advanced practice registered nurse, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) certified



Years Experience: Registered Nurse since 2012, Advanced Practice Nurse since 2017



Awards and Recognition: Member of the Emergency Nurse Association (ENA), Trauma Nursing Certified (TNCC), The Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses (OAAPN), Member of AANP



Hobbies and Interests: "I am blessed with a great family, three beautiful and healthy children and wonderful friends. I enjoy running/exercise, being outdoors, cooking, taking trips to see new places and try new restaurants." – Allie