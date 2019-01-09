Gas prices in the Tuscarawas Valley continued to remain below $2 a gallon at the beginning of 2019.



Analysts are not certain how long that trend will continue.



As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, prices were hovering around $1.76 a gallon at stations in the Dover-New Philadelphia area. Motorists were seeing similar prices in Uhrichsville and Strasburg, while in Bolivar, gas was selling for about $1.85 per gallon. It was more costly to fill up in Newcomerstown, where the lowest prices were $1.94 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 11.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.93 per gallon Sunday, according to the web site’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.25 per gallon.



Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, GasBuddy said. The national average has dropped 21.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



"As the national average price of gasoline continues to test multi-year lows, U.S. motorists are keeping over $250 million in their pocket every single day versus 80 days ago," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.



"The plunge has seen sub-$2 gas prices show up at over a third of all gas stations in the country while 11 states have seen average prices dip under the $2 level. The most common price at gas stations in the U.S. is now $1.99 per gallon while the second most common price is just $1.89.



"With the plunge perhaps continuing for another couple weeks, many motorists have been asking how long this trend will continue into 2019, and the answer is that it’s complicated but possible summer gas prices won’t be anywhere near this low, but all the specifics on what motorists can expect in 2019 will be revealed today as GasBuddy releases its 2019 Fuel Price Outlook."