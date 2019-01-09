COSHOCTON — The 1930s and 40s, the next topic for the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s Our Town Stories, takes place Jan. 10 at noon.



The 1930s and 40s saw a lot of change for Coshocton. Citizens witnessed William Green paving the way for miners’ rights as the president of the American Federation of Labor. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum opened its doors for the first time at its original Sycamore Street location. All the while, the Great Depression and WWII hit Coshoctonians on all fronts. Come share memories during this hour-long discussion.



JHM’s Our Town Stories gathering occurs monthly on the second Thursday of the month at noon. The conversation animates "the old days" as we conjure up memories, share personal stories, and recall Coshocton County as it once was. All are welcome to participate, whether you grew up in Coshocton or not. The atmosphere is casual and the discussion is always informative, fun and surprising. Admission for the program is free, and beverages and cookies will be provided. Bring a sandwich and make the most of a lunch break.



February’s topic is "Sweet Shops and Bakeries."



For more information contact the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum at 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton. The Museum is open January through February noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.