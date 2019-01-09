PORT WASHINGTON — Village council met Dec. 27 to close out the books on 2018.



Council:



• Passed Resolution 19-2018 to amend 2018 appropriations;



• Passed Resolution 20-2018 approving temporary appropriations for year 2019 with a total of all funds at $415,743.01;



• Heard that the police department had a total of 196 complaints in 2018 and that a complete year end report will be presented in the January 2019 regular meeting.



The next regular meeting was changed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8. Regular meetings for January will be Jan. 8 and Jan. 15.