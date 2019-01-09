NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas Philharmonic has announced the spring semester program for the Children’s Chorus under the direction of Laura Barkett.



The first rehearsal for the spring semester is Monday, Jan. 7, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 are invited to join, with no prior registration required. This rehearsal will include a musical assessment and evaluation for each participant, but students will not need to prepare anything in advance. There will be a $30 registration fee due at this event.



The chorus will meet weekly January through April, with rehearsals every Monday evening from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center. Carolyn Wallace will be accompanying.



This semester is filled with opportunities for the children to be involved with and perform for their community. On March 9, the ensemble will sing in the lobby prior to the Philharmonic’s performance of "Mystical Dreams," a concert that will feature the Adult Chorus. Then, they will travel to area retirement centers on Saturday, March 23 and will spend an evening at Park Village Health Care on April 8. At each location, they will sing and enjoy activities with residents.



The Chorus will perform a spring concert on April 28 at Tuscarawas Center for the Arts. They will be joined by a guest musician to be announced at a later date, and a reception for friends and family will follow.



For a full rehearsal schedule and concert details, please visit the website at http://tpcc.tuscphil.org. The site also provides a registration form and a photo release and medical information form to download and turn in on January 7.



Corporate sponsors include Barbour Publishing, Inc., Dover Chemical Corporation, Park Village Health Care, Progressive Foam, ProVia, and The Floyd and Doris Kimble Foundation.



Contact Laura Barkett with questions by email at LauraRBarkett@gmail.com.