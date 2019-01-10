JANUARY 10, 1959



Army Pvt. David N. Slay, 21, has completed basic training with the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas. He was formerly employed with Markley's Service Station.



JANUARY 10, 1969



There were a total of 609 traffic accidents in Cambridge last year, which resulted in 458 arrests.



JANUARY 10, 1979



Robert Warner has been re-elected president of the Noble County and Noble Local Board of Education. Paul Denius is vice president.



JANUARY 10, 1989



Geary Larrick, a 1961 graduate of Cambridge High School, is the author of a new textbook on percussion music.



JANUARY 10, 1999



Benita Brokaw will serve as the new president of the Adams Township trustees. Doug Derry was selected as vice president. Robert Duffey is the third member of the board and the clerk is Judith Lisle. The township operator is Dwight King.



JANUARY 10, 2009



Terri Wootton, Hospice of Guernsey volunteer/bereavement coordinator, and Carol Murrell are pictured with the quilt made and dontated by the "Stitches in Time" group from Christ's Lutheran Church in Cambridge. The group has been together for about a year and has made prayer shawls and baby caps for newborns. This was the first quilt they made. Girls from ages 7 to 88 have worked together to make this project a success.