TOPS Club 1533 met Monday, Jan. 7, at Unity Presbyterian Church, 130 N. Seventh St., Cambridge.



Meeting opened with prayer and songs. Judy was best loser. The "No No" for this week is no chocolate. Judy won the fruit basket. Lucy received smiles from the Smiley Box . Lucy had the program, Alberta will have the program next week.



Next meeting will be Jan 14 at the church. Weigh-in is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. Former members or anyone interested in losing weight are always welcome to attend.