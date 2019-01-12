Ohio State University Extension in Summit and Portage counties are teaming up to offer Annie’s Project from Feb. 21 to March 28. Annie’s project is a six-week program designed to address risk management education for farm women. Its objective is to educate women entrepreneurs so that they are more prepared to make farm management decisions.



The program topics covered include human resources, legal risks, financial risks, marketing risks, and production costs and risks. Sessions are designed to be very interactive between the presenters and the participants. Information presented is tailored to meet the needs of participants in their own geographical areas.



Annie’s daughter, Ruth Hambleton, a former Extension Educator for the University of Illinois, founded Annie’s Project in 2000 in honor of her mother. Annie’s Project is designed to take Annie’s life experiences and share them with other women in agriculture who are living and working in this business environment.



The six-week training will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Registration is due Feb. 14. Classes will rotate between the Summit and Portage County Extension offices in Stow and Ravenna. The course fee is $100.



Contact Robin Christensen with questions or for an application at 330-296-6432 or email at Christensen.227@osu.edu.