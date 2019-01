Evangelist and author Dr. Mary K. Baxter will speak at the Ravenna Assembly of God, 6401 S.R. 14, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25, 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and 10 a.m. Jan. 27.



Well known speaker and author and as seen on the Sid Roth Show, Dr. Mary K. Baxter will be sharing on her visions, dreams and revelations of heaven/hell and the spirit realm.



The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 330-297-1493.