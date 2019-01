The Portage County Insurance Association collects coats each year for elementary school children and this year they collected more than 240 new and gently used coats. They were distributed to kids in the Windham, Brimfield and Suffield elementary schools. This was the sixth year the group has had the coat drive and it has collected and distributed nearly 1,400 coats to needy kids, as well as hats, scarves, gloves and mittens, boots and sweaters.