Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Thursday, Jan. 10



3:31 a.m. Assistance requested. Wood Avenue. Unfounded.



5:34 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Logan Fry, 26, Warsaw, for a speed violation.



8:07 a.m. Suspicious activity. E. State Street. Checks Ok.



12:12 p.m. Non-injury accident. Mill Street. Log note.



1:33 p.m. Domestic dispute. S. Goodrich Street. Charged Waylon Works, 22, and Stephanie Disalvio, 22, both of Newcomerstown, with single counts of disorderly conduct.



8:23 p.m. Assist squad personnel. E. State Street.



8:31 p.m. Odor investigation. Mulvane Street. Report taken.



Wednesday, Jan. 9



2:30 a.m. Motion alarm. New Pace Road. False alarm.



4:59 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.



5:11 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



5:35 a.m. Assisted squad personnel. Mill Street.



8:15 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Report taken.



9:49 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Main Street. Warning issued.



2:35 p.m. Alarm activation. S. College Street. False alarm.



3:28 p.m. Debris on roadway. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



4:07 p.m. Fight reported. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.



4:34 p.m. Scam. S. Goodrich Street. Log note.



7:49 p.m. Suspicious person. Goedel Drive. Gone on arrival.



Tuesday, Jan. 8



2:27 a.m. Suspicious person. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



8:08 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Cited Katherine Wagner, 29, Newcomerstown, for a red light violation.



10:56 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Chestnut Street.



3:39 p.m. Assistance requested. Poplar Street. Assisted.



3:40 p.m. Assistance requested. Chestnut Street. Assisted.



4:48 p.m. Harassment complaint. Chestnut Street. Advised.



Monday, Jan. 7



7:40 a.m. Suspicious person/vehicle. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



11:53 a.m. Traffic violation. S. Goodrich Street. Cited Joshua Kennedy, 31, Kimbolton, for a speed violation and expired plates.



1:17 p.m. Traffic violation. North College Street and Creekside Drive. Cited Kayla Ray, 25, Coshocton, for a speed violation.



1:34 p.m. Scam reported. Hawk Road. Report taken.



2:06 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Rose Heacock, 72, Coshocton, for a speed violation.



2:24 p.m. Traffic violation. Canal Road. Warning issued.



2:58 p.m. Harassing text messages. W. Church Street. Referred to other agency.



4:01 p.m. Two suspicious males. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



7:25 p.m. Unruly juvenile. Chestnut Street. Report taken.



11 p.m. Suspicious activity/well being check. Oxford Square Lane. Unfounded.



Sunday, Jan. 6



1:46 a.m. Missing dog. E. State Street. Report taken.



3:11 a.m. Loud music, yelling and screaming. N. College Street. Charged Christopher Briley, 33, Newcomerstown, with disorderly conduct.



3:49 a.m. Neighbor’s vehicles parked on caller’s property. N. College Street. Advised.



12:04 p.m. Noise complaint. N. College Street. Unable to locate.



12:31 p.m. Loud music complaint. Center Street. Log note.



12:33 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Adena Drive. Assisted.



1:06 p.m. Dead deer. Foreman Club. Referred to other agency.



1:28 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Tuscarawas Avenue. Advised.



5:32 p.m. Assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol. Morris Crossing Road. Unable to locate.



Saturday, Jan. 5



10:10 a.m. Traffic violation. N. College Street. Cited Ryan Miller, 18, Newcomerstown, for a stop sign violation.



2:56 p.m. Possible scam. Adena Drive. Advised.



10:06 p.m. Hit-skip accident. W. Main Street. Report taken.



Friday, Jan. 4



4:22 a.m. Assault. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



9:53 a.m. Verbal altercation. E. State Street. Charged Raymond Dickerson with disorderly conduct.



10:03 a.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. E. State Street. Advised.



1:28 p.m. Trash complaint. Barnett Avenue. Report taken.



2:28 p.m. Custody dispute. W. State Street. Assisted.



5:01 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. W. Church Street. Log note.



6 p.m. Tires stolen. Ray Street. Report taken.



8:28 p.m. Traffic violation. Chestnut and E. State streets. Warning issued.



8:37 p.m. Loud music. Dewey Avenue. Warning issued.



Thursday, Jan. 3



5:33 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.



9:48 a.m. Unlicensed driver. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



12:32 p.m. Juvenile complaint. S. College Street. Checks Ok.



1:50 p.m. Stolen motorcycle. Tuscarawas Avenue. Unfounded.



2:10 p.m. Missing person. W. State Street. Checks Ok.



8:25 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Neighbor Street. Repot taken.



11 p.m. Fight. Adena Drive. Arrested John Williams, 20, Newcomerstown, and charged him with assault, disorderly conduct and underage consumption.



Wednesday, Jan. 2



6:10 a.m. Traffic violation. N. River Street. Warning issued.



7:31 a.m. Traffic violation. Piling and General streets. Cited Susan Canfield, 63, Newcomerstown, for failure to obey a traffic control device.



9:37 a.m. Non-injury accident. E. State Street. Report taken.



10:22 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Anita Such, 57, Newcomerstown, for a stop sign violation.



10:49 a.m. Assisted highway patrol. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.



2:01 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Hayley Wick, 21, Cambridge, for a speed violation.



2:30 p.m. Traffic violation. S. River Street. Cited Timothy Thompson, 46, Kimbolton, for a turn signal violation and driving while under a suspension.



3:25 p.m. Parking complaint. Dewey Avenue. Unfounded.



4:42 p.m. Suspicious person. W. State Street. Arrested Stewart Harbin, 45, Canton on a warrant and charged him with single counts of theft and disorderly conduct.



5:49 p.m. Injury accident. S. River Street. Report taken.



8:48 p.m. Stalking/harassing complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



Tuesday, Jan. 1



2:40 a.m. Found dog. Park Hill Drive. Warning issued.



4:16 a.m. Open door. Oak Street. Checks Ok.



10:11 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Cited Robyn Hickman, 32, Newcomerstown, for a speed violation.



11:40 a.m. Juvenile complaint. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



12:44 p.m. Traffic violation. N. Goodrich and W. Canal streets. Cited Brianne Rummel, 23, West Lafayette, for a speed violation.



1:09 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited John Idoine, 42, Dover, for a speed violation.



1:27 p.m. Landlord-tenant dispute. Chestnut Street. Advised.



2:26 p.m. Dog at-large. Heller Drive. Advised.



3:33 p.m. Possible dog fight. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



3:39 p.m. Officer requested. Chestnut Street. Checks Ok.



3:52 p.m. Drunk. Chestnut Street. Advised.



4:06 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Heller Drive. Log note.



5:42 p.m. Assistance requested. Boulevard Street. Assisted.



9:17 p.m. Assisted West Lafayette Police Department. E. State Street.



9:26 p.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Cross Street.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Jan. 9



7:45 a.m., vehicle struck a gas meter outside a home causing a leak, Gunther Miller Road SW, Fresno. Cited Dakota Pope for failure to control.



Tuesday, Jan. 8



9:57 a.m., protection order served, Neighbor Street, Newcomerstown.



Friday, Jan. 5



8:53 p.m., vehicle stuck in a yard, School Street, Tuscarawas.



5:39 p.m., side-by-side operator driving through caller’s yard, Leonhard Hill Road SW, Port Washington.



12:41 a.m., male advised his Social Security number was used to open unspecified accounts without his permission. Victim advised he believes his information was obtained several years ago from his wallet when he left it in a vehicle while meeting up with an unidentified male, Park Drive, Gnadenhutten.



Thursday, Jan. 4



11:51 p.m., male on caller’s porch after allegedly being pushed from a moving vehicle by his girlfriend, Stonecreek Road SE, Newcomerstown. During the investigation, deputies reported the intoxicated male jumped from the vehicle and he suffered only minor injuries for which he refused treatment.



4:24 p.m., man pushed his father during a verbal altercation regarding the younger male failing to pay for a vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.



3:08 p.m., kill slip requested for a deer found in a ditch after being struck by a vehicle, Route 258 SW, Newcomerstown.



9:45 a.m., injured deer, Wolf Road SW, Port Washington.