Here are a few things happening this week.

Field board to discuss finances

The Field Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the district’s finances and a levy for the May ballot. The district has a projected $1 million deficit forecast for 2019-20 and expects to release a list of cuts this week.

Man charged with murder in court

Nicholas Catazaro, the Windham man, charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Nelson Township, will be in court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Police say Catazaro killed the boy by throwing him against a wall.

Breakfast to honor MLK

The Portage County NAACP is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Kent United Church of Christ, 1400 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 and children 12 and younger are free. For more information, call Dr. Geraldine Nelson at 330-931-7765 or Frank Hariston at 330-351-3980.

MEETINGS

• Monday, 7 p.m., Streetsboro Council, City Hall, 555 Frost Road, Suite 100.

• Tuesday, 7 p.m. Hiram Township Trustees, Town Hall, 11619 Garfield Road

• Tuesday, 7 p.m. Mantua Council, Village Hall, 4650 High St.

• Tuesday, 8 p.m. Shalersville Township Trustees, Town Hall 9090 Route 44

• Wednesday, 7 p.m. Kent City Council, Fire Station, 320 S. DePeyster St.

• Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Freedom Township Trustees, town Hall, 8966 Route 700

• Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Mantua Township Trustees, Township Hall, 4122 Route 82

• Thursday, 7 p.m. Palmyra Township Trustees, Shearer Community Center, 9355 Newton Falls Road