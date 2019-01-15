The Golden Sixties met at The Stop Nine Activity Center on Jan. 3 with 57 members in attendance. Woody Biggs opened the meeting by singing the Golden Sixties welcome songs. Woody led the group in singing several gospel songs. Afterward, the group recited The Pledge of Allegiance and The Lord's Prayer.



Woody's Bible study was titled "Hearing the Word of God" and was taken from Luke Chapter 8.



Woody read the prayer list, prayed for the sick and gave thanks for the food.



After lunch, the group did a "New Year scrambled word game" The winners were Eleanor Davis and Carol Wharton.



Giveaways went to Sam Beskitt, Lola May, Reba Farley, Sanya Lepley, Betty Moore, Connie Holdren, Betty Wells, Ethel Abrams, Mel West, Jim Stillion, Mitchell Pletcher, Eloise Eschbaugh, Cheri Brown, Jean Whiteley, Hazel Pitzer, Betty Mackley, Irene Wilson, Jake Davis, Barb Scott, Bob Hendershot, John Westover, Martha West, Darla Kahrig, Lenora Douglas, Hubert May, Glen Moore, Eleanor Davis, Ruth Stemm, Cheryl Dawkins, Bob Mackley, Carol Wharton, Mary Brown, Connie Roberts, Leona Powell, Ruth Carter, Janice Stillion, Jim Koehler, Dee Willey, Lorraine Price and Gary Brown,



Bible question from the last meeting (Dec.13) was: "Can one pray without uttering a sound?" The answer (Yes) was found in I Samuel 1:1-13. The winner was Eloise Eschbaugh.



Bible question for this week: "What young boy slew a lion and a bear?" Give book, chapter and verse.



Woody closed the meeting with a prayer.