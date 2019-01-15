100 Years Ago (1919)



It was reported that Roy McKnight, a soldier overseas, had died from influenza at the age of 24. Orphaned at 4 weeks old, he was adopted soon after by Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Sanor of Homeworth, who reared him.



O.H. Sebring had secured controlling interest in the Strong Manufacturing Co., makers of enameled ware in Sebring, and had announced plans to expand the company. He had purchased equipment to double the capacity of the shop and to build 12 more furnaces. He also planned to build a rolling mill for the making of steel plate directly south of the enamel plant. That mill was to supply plate for the enameling works and was to place its wares in the depleted world markets. East of the existing plant, Sebring also planned to build a brick machine shop 80 by 120 feet. To the west, a three-story brick building 100 by 120 feet was to be erected as an addition to the existing plant. Those plans were all to be carried out in the spring. Sebring said the enamel company would run three shifts and employ 1,000 men.



Major Harry Hazlett, a 1903 Mount Union graduate, received the Belgian Croix de Guerre from King Albert of Belgium. Hazlett, a member of Sigma Nu fraternity who was a coach in Canton, had been a captain of Company C of the 146th Infantry and was promoted to major of in the command of the 135th Machine Gun Batalion at the beginning of the war.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Sebring soldier Pvt. Leonard Fryfogle was reported as killed in action on Dec. 20 somewhere in Italy. The official word was received by his wife, Alma (Sanderson) Fryfogle. Pvt. Fryfogle had worked as a bricklayer with his father, Homer, and at Alliance Machine prior to his induction into the U.S. Army.



Louisville soldier Sgt. Gene Lindermude, a radio-gunner, was part of a trio of men who labored to repair a plane in mid-air after it had been hit by flak 21 times during a bomb raid over Northern France, damaging the hydraulic system to the point that the pilot could not lower the wheels. Doing the actual repair on the marauder was Staff Sgt. J.E. Lindquist, an engineer-gunner, who hung upside down by his heels on a slippery catwalk and despite hydraulic fluid drenching his face, was able to successfully complete the task as Lt. Richard V. Curtis, a bombadier-navigator, held onto his parachute harness. Lindermude, meanwhile, held onto Curtis.



Four Alliance soldiers — Louis V. DiDonato, Joseph Angelone, William A. Kline and Dunae E. Oyster — were all commissioned second lieutenants and earned their wings as combat pilots at Randolph Field in Texas. They were part of a class of 187, the largest class yet to graduate at one time from schools in Texas and Oklahoma.



John W. Teeters, an Alliance native who was practicing dentistry in Navarre, received a commission of captain. A grdaauate of the University of Louisville, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



50 Years Ago (1994)



Four area high schools announced their 1969 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow on the basis of scores in a written test, including Alliance (Susan Hoover), Marlington (Barbara Freshley), West Branch (Hope Williams) and Minerva (Nancy Haynum).



Three Alliance boys who resided in the 800 block of Wright Avenue — Donald Johnson, Andrew Hanny and David Kiehl — were pictured in an igloo they constructed in the front yard of the Johnson residence following heavy snows.