NORTHFIELD — Village Council learned Jan. 9 that the former Nordonia Event Center in the Ledge Road Plaza may have a new life as an arts, entertainment and party center called OH Theater.



The Nordonia Event Center closed last summer.



Cleveland area entertainer Orville Hentley outlined his plans to renovate and revive the site, including adding a 2-foot elevated stage across the front of the 6,000-plus-square-foot space, which is beside Pepper’s Fresh Market.



Hentley said he wants to transform the site into a concert and recital venue for developing artists such as singers, dancers and actors, and plans to also use it for wedding, anniversary and graduation parties and meetings.



"I want to make the venue more unique," he said, but gave Council no indication of when the new business might open. He provided a rough sketch of what the interior layout might look like, including the stage, open areas, office and refreshments counter.



Hentley said the venue may sell alcoholic beverages during events, and asked what procedures must be followed to do that.



Law Director Brad Bryan said a liquor license probably would be needed, and those are regulated by the state. He encouraged Hentley to talk to an attorney for advice about the types of licenses available and how to obtain one.



"If a license is applied for, Council would have the opportunity to either favor or oppose it," Bryan said, adding no Council action is required before the business can open.



Bryan encouraged Hentley to submit a business plan to village officials indicating how many events would take place each year, how many people could occupy the site, what will go on there, how many employees are planned and how much annual income is expected to be.



Mayor Jesse Nehez said the venue would be subject to paying the village’s entertainment tax, and Councilman Alan Hipps added the business must comply with Ohio building code standards before occupancy is granted.



