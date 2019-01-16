COLUMBUS —The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issues requests for proposals for the selection and appointment of deputy registrars to operate license agencies throughout Ohio.



License agencies provide vehicle registrations, assist with the issuance of driver licenses/identification cards, and offer other services on behalf of the BMV. Deputy Registrars are independent contractors and are selected on a competitive basis as described in the Ohio Administrative Code and the RFP.



Deputy Registrars receive service fees of $3.50 for vehicle registrations, driver licenses, identification cards, and other driver and motor vehicle related transactions; $0.90 for each vision screening performed, and $8 for driver's license reinstatement fee service transactions. The contract term is generally five years.



The BMV expects to issue RFP packets in January 2019 for 47 Deputy Registrar locations. Available locations can be found at https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dr-rfp-available-locations.aspx



For more information, visit the website at http://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dr-rfp.aspx.