JANUARY 16, 1959



Russell Valentine of Cambridge reports having a pet lizard that is 16-inches long. It's believed that the lizard came here from central America.



JANUARY 16, 1969



Henry Doerfler has been named president of Cambridge Toastmasters Club.



Pictured today in The Jeffersonian are police patrolmen, Harry Cochran and Charles Moorehead as they demonstrate the department's new walkie-talkies.



JANUARY 16, 1979



Ms. Kathy J. Minkin is named development director of the East Central Ohio Lung Association.



JANUARY 16, 1989



Cambridge police switched from revolvers to semi-automatic handguns last year, but they believe that they are fortunate never to have fired the guns on duty at all in 1988.



JANUARY 16, 1999



Ted and Mary Fehrman and family built a snowman during the recent snow storms. The snowman resembles a bear and is sitting on a swing at the family's residence on South 6th Street in Cambridge.



JANUARY 16, 2009



Modern Woodmen of America Camp 18014 met Tuesday at USA Steak Buffett for its regular meeting. Several members received awards for their years of service in the organization. They include, l to r, front row, Carol Lodge, 25 years; Donna Eagon, 50 years; Elizabeth Montgomery, 25 years; back row, Dale Lodge, 25 years; Jim Montgomery, 50 years; George Montgomery, 25 years; Roger Casterline, 50 years.