NEW PHILADELPHIA — Tracy Stevens, external affairs manager for Dominion Energy and Kent State University at Tuscarawas adjunct faculty, is the featured speaker for the next installment of the Women’s Success Series on Feb.1.



The event is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Kent State University Tuscarawas Campus. Cost to attend is $15 when paid in advance and $20 if paid at the door. The fee includes a continental breakfast.



The session also includes networking opportunities and a book discussion. The February 2019 book selection is "Bossypants" by Tina Fey and is available at any Tuscarawas County Public Library.



The Women’s Success Series is designed to inspire women of all ages and all walks of life to succeed personally and professionally. Each year, the leadership series features three dynamic women who have enjoyed a measure of success in Tuscarawas County. The 2018-19 Women’s Success Series kicked off in November with Carla Birney, superintendent of Dover City Schools. After Stevens’ February presentation, Dr. Chinyere Orafu, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, will be the featured speaker on April 5, 2019.



Stevens serves as the external affairs manager of Dominion Energy, representing the company’s interests in the southern portion of Ohio. Working with local constituents for one of the natural gas arms of the company, she was recruited 25 years ago by the then East Ohio Gas while working for The Canton Repository. Stevens is also an adjunct professor at Kent State Tuscarawas, where she has taught communication courses for over 10 years. Raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, Stevens moved to Ohio to complete her education. She received her bachelor and master’s degrees at Kent State University. An active member of the community, she serves as a board member on several organizations, including the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, T4C and Tuscarawas Valley Heritage. Stevens also dedicates time to her family life, with her husband, daughter and grandchildren. In her spare time, Tracy likes to cook and relax with a good book.



"Each year, we choose three dynamic women to share their own success stories and provide inspiration and a positive impact on our audience," said Wendy Zucal, director of Dennison Railroad Depot Museum and one of the Women’s Success Series founding members. "In doing so, they inspire our audience to move forward in their own lives and careers. Our audience is an interesting mix of women of all ages and from all walks of life, which results in motivating and thoughtful discussions. Everyone encourages each other and learns something new during the program."



The Women’s Success Series is sponsored by Dennison Railroad Depot Museum and Kent State Tuscarawas in collaboration with Carlene Farms, Tuscarawas County Public Library System and the Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County.



Other organizations contributing to the Women’s Success Series are: Claymont Health and Rehabilitation; Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital; Dominion Energy; First Federal Community Bank; First National Bank of Dennison; Goodwill Industries; Rodriguez’s House of Stones; Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District; Trinity Hospital Twin City; Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce; and What’s Cooking Café.



In addition to Zucal, planning committee members include Adria Bergeron from Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, Debbie Ellwood from Kent State Tuscarawas, Connie Finton from Carlene Farms, and Michelle McMorrow Ramsell from the Tuscarawas County Public Library System.



Registrations are limited to the first 100 participants. To register and purchase tickets, go to



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-success-series-tracy-stevens-tickets-50869902247.



Registration deadline for the Feb. 2 session is Jan. 25. For more information, contact the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum at 740.922.6776 or email womenssuccessseries@dennisondepot.org. Visit the Facebook page at



www.facebook.com/WomensSuccessSeries.