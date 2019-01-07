Daniel "Danny" Stephen Krispinsky, 35, Ashland: Funeral service is at St. Edward Church today, Jan. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. (Obituary ran 01/04/19)



David W. Kreis, 76, Columbus: Funeral services will be held today, Jan. 7, 2019 at noon in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon in the funeral home. An Elk service will be at the conclusion of the visitation. Immediately following the service a meal and time of fellowship will be held in the Legacy Room at the funeral home. (Obituary ran 01/04/19)



Roger A. Christine Sr., 80, Loudonville: Funeral services will be held today, Jan. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Lindsey Funeral Home, Loudonville, with military honors by the American Legion and VFW. Private family interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville. (Obituary ran 01/05/19)



Beverly Moon Atkinson Dickerson, 94, Las Vegas: An Ohio memorial service will be held at the Dickey Church of the Brethren, 1509 Township Road 655, Ashland, on Jan. 11, 2019. Friends and family are invited to informal visiting at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/27/18)



Joseph George Wagenhals III, 80: A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at UALC The Church at Mill Run, where he attended worship. The church is located at 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m.













