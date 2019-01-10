George W. Fessenmeyer, 90, Ashland: The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 10, 2019, at Heyl Funeral Home. A service will take place at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery with military honors presented by the Ashland Veterans Honor Guard. (Obituary ran 01/08/19)



Carol Ann James, 64, Ashland: Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 10, 2019 at the Grace Church. A private sunrise graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Grace Church, 1144 W. Main St., Ashland. (Obituary ran 01/07/19)



Patti Lynn King, 55, Mansfield: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. (Obituary ran 01/08/19)



Nellie Louise James, 86, Wooster: Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at Moreland United Methodist Church, 138 Moreland Road, Wooster. Burial will be in Moreland Cemetery. (Obituary ran 01/09/19)



Beverly Moon Atkinson Dickerson, 94, Las Vegas: An Ohio memorial service will be held at the Dickey Church of the Brethren, 1509 Township Road 655, Ashland, on Jan. 11, 2019. Friends and family are invited to informal visiting at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/27/18)



Joseph George Wagenhals III, 80: A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at UALC The Church at Mill Run, where he attended worship. The church is located at 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/21/18)













