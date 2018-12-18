I respond to Thursday's op-ed "Addressing global climate change carries a challenging price tag" by Brent Sohngen, concerning the climate-change crisis. The undertone of the article struck me as a little odd, for one who has been serving on the UN Panel on Climate Change since 1999. Sohngen pointed out that dealing with the problem will be very challenging and expensive; no argument there.

And what if we continue on our present course, kicking the can further down the road? Will that not also be hugely expensive, perhaps in an even more unpleasant way? Worse is Sohngen's closing paragraph, in which he assigns responsibility for solving the social, political and financial problems associated with climate change to the scientists who have been sounding the alarm for the past couple of decades.

That task belongs to our political leadership. Unfortunately, the Congress and president seem content to wait for someone else to act. It's time for them and our state legislators and governors to step up and display some courage and leadership on this looming disaster.

Maybe the citizens of planet Earth would rise to the challenge and support a serious, far-sighted approach to mitigate the problem. We still have time to act; let's get with it!

Mike Emmons, Mount Sterling