Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has signaled a desire to repair state government’s frayed relationship with local governments. "Ohio is a local government state," he frequently declared during his campaign. He continues to say it, in private and public settings.



The words are welcomed by thousands of locally elected officials who’ve been trampled over the past decade by Statehouse power grabs and recurring raids on their revenue base.



Delivering on those words, however, will be enormously difficult with a right-wing legislature that has shown little regard for municipal home-rule traditions or for the impact of state budget policies on the financial health of local governments.



DeWine’s declaration is a truism. Ohio has 3,842 units of local government that include 1,308 townships, 942 cities and villages and 612 school districts, among others. Nearly all Ohioans feel closer to, and better represented by, their local governments.



Aware of these sentiments, DeWine the campaigner reminded local officials he began his career in the 1970s as Greene County prosecutor and understands their frustrations with the actions of Gov. John Kasich and the Ohio General Assembly.



The sense of betrayal begins with the state’s retreat from an 84-year-old tradition of revenue sharing. During the Great Depression — with cities, counties and school districts tanking — Ohio in 1935 enacted its first statewide sales tax at 3 percent and set aside about 40 percent of the revenues for local governments.



Over the decades, Ohio bolstered the Local Government Fund with a portion of proceeds from taxes on personal incomes, corporations and public utilities.



The past decade, however, brought about a major reversal. Between 2010 and 2017, local governments were stripped of $1.2 billion in revenue due to state cuts in revenue sharing, elimination of the estate tax, and phase-out of reimbursements for abolished local taxes.



The Kasich administration seemed to take the position that the Local Government Fund had outlived its mission. "Local people should make their decisions about the level of services they want and the method of payment they want," said State Budget Director Tim Keen.



Partly as a result of this policy shift, since 2008 more than 200 cities and villages have raised their income taxes or instituted new ones. And among Ohio’s 88 counties, 17 have increased sales taxes in the past two years.



Raising local revenues, however, is easier in some areas than others. The economic bases of many midsize cities have been in serious decline for many years.



For these cities and dozens of others, the state’s retreat from revenue sharing has been destabilizing enough. The added injury has been its continuing assault on their authority to manage their own affairs.



In recent years, the legislature has been all too eager to block local governments from enacting ordinances on red-light cameras, minimum wages, predatory lending, puppy mills, natural resources and gun safety — to name just a few.



Such usurpation of local authority represents another rejection of Ohio tradition. Home rule authority dates to 1912 with a constitutional amendment granting cities and villages the authority to legislate for their own general welfare.



Given these Statehouse trends, DeWine’s first budget proposal and his other first-year initiatives are eagerly anticipated by Ohio’s local officials. It’s time they see positive signals from Columbus.



— Columbus Dispatch