I take issue with the opinion expressed in the Dec. 8 editorial "Democracy failed by Kerrigan’s resignation" which stated that Kerrigan's resignation is an attack on democracy.



Ultimately, our system is partisan and the idea behind parties is to have an overall platform representing us. And I believe the invidual is not as important as the party association behind a position. I suspect most of Mike's supporters feel this way. Republicans show themselves to be unscrupulous, meddling, and tactless when it comes to retaining their power. Why should I, as a Democrat, feel any different? Denying the position to a Republican is worth all the resignations in the world. Mike's opponent understands this and said as much.



And the idea that someone "deserves" the job because they ran for it is preposterous. Badalamenti lost, and Democrats get to the make the appointment. Those are the rules, deal with it. As mentioned before, the Republicans wouldn't be considering appointing Kerrigan if the roles were reversed. So, I suggest the board at the Record-Courier get off their high horse for a bit.



Marty Simmons