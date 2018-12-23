I continue to be frustrated with the Ohio Legislature’s obsession with abortion legislation. The latest being the "heartbeat bill." Abortion did not start in 1973 with Roe v. Wade. Women have been terminating pregnancies for hundreds of years and they will continue to do so. It is not a decision any woman takes lightly and it is a decision in which our government has no business being involved.



My real frustration lies with the time and tax dollars our legislators continue to waste on abortion legislation when they could be doing more for Ohioans who are living and working outside of the womb. Our public school funding system is in shambles yet our legislators keep punting when it comes to a solution to end our unconstitutional property tax funding system. We have an opioid epidemic that is leaving many families struggling and the children of overdose victims in real jeopardy. Our poverty rate is above the national average. Our small, local governments are being squeezed and receiving less and less revenue to do more and more work.



The continued focus on the polarizing, ideological issue of abortion keeps us divided and moves our focus away from issues that truly affect us, issues such as public education and its funding, job training and creation, infrastructure, and more. And while we allow our legislators to spend countless hours discussing abortion they are wasting our tax dollars while at the same time avoiding the real work that needs to be done to improve the lives of Ohioans.



Lizette Barton



Hartville