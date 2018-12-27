It’s been a few weeks now since George H.W. Bush has passed. In the many tributes to him, one more thing might be added. For all his many strong points, he still had about him a touch of the common. No deficiency, this allowed him to see and feel the many small cares that many of his more enlightened peers might miss.



Born to privilege, he was yet one of us. When World War II broke out, he saw his duty like many Americans, though he might have deferred service because of family connections. He joined the Navy Air Corps and was shot down for his pains.



Though in high office, he remembered those back home. He spent hours answering his correspondence personally.



Though of different political persuasion, I never felt estranged from George H.W. Bush. If he sometimes erred, I thought it was from judgment, not from the heart. He took his presidency seriously and minded what he owed his forebears. So, hail and farewell, George Bush. May all your coming landings be happy ones.



David Moldstad



Wooster