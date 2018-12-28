When I see the state of are country I do not have answers only questions.



When leaders over look the law is there law?



Would I be arrested for locking my son in a dog cage like the kids at the border?



Would Christ separate children from their parents?



Would Christ deport the parents and then keep the kids? Keep the kids really?



Is being pro-life mean that you are for health care for all and against wars and against the death penalty? Or is it just pro-babies?



Would Christ gas mothers and children?



Was Moses a leader of a caravan? A caravan that tried to find freedom and safety from evil.



Is in God we trust and freedom of religion just for Christians?



Do we stop singing peace on earth and good will to men when that is not today’s America?



Was Ronald Reagan wrong when he said that we was a light on the hill? Did someone climb up that hill and turn that light out?



Specking of Ronald Reagan, didn't he say to Russia to tear down that wall?



Does the Statue of Liberty stand for just liberty? Or was it a welcome mat for our grandparents?



Was the Mayflower a caravan boat?



Does being a Christian stop and start at the border?



Are we our brothers keeper?



Is it true that we are to love one another as he has done to us?



Am I more likely to be killed by a crazy gunman or a caravan?



Why is it that our leaders are not asking these questions?



Did Dr. King say injustice for one is injustice for all?



Did we not impeach a president for lying?



When a government says that American Indians were less human, then they was treated badly. African Americans too, were treated badly. When a different government says that the Jews were lesser humans, then they was treated real badly. What religion, what color are we told to hate today? With Christmas season here can we stop hating for one day? Then we can try to do it again tomorrow.



Kenny Bockoven



Ashland