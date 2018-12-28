Words cannot convey the depth of our gratitude to all who shared their time, energy and love for Jodi Shilling and us throughout her life, illness, and in her memory.



We especially want to thank Pastor Joe Routh and our church family at St. Michael’s United Church of Christ for prayers, comfort and love,



We are truly blessed by the entire Smithville community for the outpouring of love. The teachers and staff at Smithville High School are so amazing. They were instrumental in coordinating Jodi’s heartwarming Celebration of Life. Thank you to all who attended and to those who shared memories of Jodi. To hear the love from the students will forever be in our hearts. Kaitlyn Kindy sharing her music was exceptionally meaningful. The Green Middle School Student Council gave us the honor of lighting the beautiful tree.



We are truly grateful for the love and concern from the Waynedale community. Once again, Jodi was so blessed to be head volleyball coach in such a caring school district. We will have love for the sweet girls forever in our hearts. They and their wonderful parents gave so much joy to Jodi. They are forever her team — she loved them so much.



There are too many to name individually, but thank you all.



Beth Deibler



North Lawrence



On behalf of the



Family of Jodi Shilling