In a world that seems to be falling apart, it is difficult to feel or experience any "peace on earth." Every day something else occurs in the White House.

A quote from French composer and music teacher Nadia Boulanger gives me solace, and perhaps it will for others: " Nothing is better than music. When it takes us out of time, it has done more for us than we have the right to hope for. It has broadened the limits of our sorrowful lives; it has lit up the sweetness of our hours of happiness by effacing the pettiness that diminishes us, bringing us back pure and new to what was, what will be and what music has created for us."

The city of Columbus has numerous venues of music.

Jan Ryan, Reynoldsburg