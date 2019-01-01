Scientists say that we are on the brink of a human-caused mass extinction crisis in which we could lose three quarters of the world's species. Species simply cannot evolve quickly enough to survive significant human threats.

Last year, a key congressional committee advanced four separate bills that would weaken this bedrock conservation law. The same committee also voted to eliminate Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 United States.

Elected officials from our state should be strengthening the ESA, not weakening it.

We owe it to future generations to save threatened and endangered wildlife from extinction. Species' loss can change entire ecosystems. The ESA protects biodiversity and the healthy ecosystems we need for clean air and water.

Without the Endangered Species Act, hundreds of the most beloved wildlife species in America might well be extinct. These species include American bald eagles, North Atlantic right whales, grizzly bears and gray wolves.

The ESA's habitat protections for threatened and endangered wildlife have spared beautiful wild places across the country from commercial mining, logging, oil and gas operations, and other destructive development.

With continued land development for malls, housing, condos, etc., we keep pushing the wildlife off the lands they were born on to build a new golf course or shopping malls with no concern for the wildlife that called it home for hundreds of years.

When do we start to fix the mess that we have made? We need to start helping now.

Orva Gullett, Marion