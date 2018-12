SCHEDULE



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27



Boys Basketball



Marlington at Steubenville, 7 p.m.



St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Canton Central Catholic, 5 p.m. (Walsh University)



Girls Basketball



Campbell Memorial at Sebring McKinley, 5:30 p.m.



Dublin Scioto at Louisville, 2:30 p.m.



Maplewood at Southeast, 7 p.m.



St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Canton Central Catholic, 6 p.m. (Walsh University)



Waterloo at Akron North, 6:30 p.m.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28



Boys Basketball



Alliance at Austintown Fitch, 7 p.m.



Canton South at Minerva, 7 p.m.



Marlington vs. Toronto, at Steubenville, 5:30 p.m.



Southeast at Akron Springfield, 7 p.m.



Waterloo at Garfield, 7 p.m.



West Branch at Carrollton, 7 p.m.



Girls Basketball



East Liverpool at Alliance, 1 p.m.



West Branch vs. Howland, at South Range, 1 p.m.



Bowling



Alliance at Holiday Tourney, TBA



Wrestling



Marlington, Minerva at Coshocton Holiday Classic, 4 p.m.



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29



Boys Basketball



Minerva at Tusky Valley, 7:30 p.m.



North Canton Hoover at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.



St. Thomas Aquinas at Kidron Central Christian, 7 p.m.



Girls Basketball



Alliance at St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:30 p.m.



Claymont at Minerva, 1:30 p.m.



Marlington at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.



West Branch vs. opponent TBD, at South Range, time TBD



Bowling



Louisville at Garaway Tournament at Wabash Lanes, 9 a.m.



Swimming



Louisville at Cloverleaf Invite, 10 a.m.



Wrestling



Marlington, Minerva at Coshocton Holiday Classic, 9 a.m.