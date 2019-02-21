I miss Walter Cronkite. Heck, I miss John Cameron Swayze. Do you remember Walter Cronkite? Some poll called him "the most trusted man in America." He was the anchor for CBS evening news, back when CBS, ABC and NBC were your choices on TV.



I first became acquainted with Mr. Cronkite when my eighth grade history teacher showed episodes of a series called "The Way It Was" in class on Fridays. It was like a mini-vacation (before the term "mini" came into common usage), and more edifying than a book, an early indicator of the power of electronic media. Mr. Cronkite ended every episode by saying, "And that’s the way it was..." on whatever date had been reviewed. He wrapped up his daily newscasts by saying, "And that’s the way it is, Tuesday, June whenever, the day of..." I remember Walter Cronkite weeping on TV as he announced the death of John Kennedy.



It has become clear to me since that not even Walter Cronkite was reporting all the news that needed telling. I remember how stunned I was when a college teacher stated that what amounted to censorship began at editorial meetings, when the stories that would be reported were chosen, and all the other stories discarded. Then the anchors who reported the chosen stories began to fail me, too. One who aspired to fill Cronkite’s shoes got caught massaging statistics. Another injected himself into a story about action in a place where he was not. One woman who aspired, in the early days of such ambitions, was hustled out of the spotlight because she was not "glamorous" enough.



News outlets proliferated, anchors gave way to panels; the talking heads look like the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders in the off season. Who are these people, and why do their opinions matter? And who designs those knit wrap dresses they’re all so fond of?



A straight up evening newscast has become kind of superficial. In-depth news about all aspects of situations around the world would take all day. Well, there’s a channel for that.