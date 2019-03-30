For the second time in a week, I was facing a roomful of our most passionate and loyal readers.



About 30 Daily Record readers responded to our Readers’ Coffee invitation to tell us how we were doing, and what we could do better. Nearly two dozen more, who said they couldn’t make it, sent me notes with their opinions on various aspects of our products, a preview of what the hot topics would be.



Given the changes our company has been through since its purchase by GateHouse Media two years ago from the family-owned Dix Communications and the well-chronicled challenges facing our industry, many of the questions and concerns were familiar.



Just as in Ashland five days earlier when I had a similar session with readers of the Times-Gazette, it was primarily a gray-hair crowd, which was not surprising. Virtually all were longtime, loyal print readers. And they were passionate about their newspaper, many prefacing their comments with, "I have read The Daily Record for 40 years ... 60 years...." Very little time was spent discussing our digital products.



Most of the comments during Monday’s gathering at the Wayne County Public Library were very similar to those I heard in Ashland.



However, poor proofreading/silly mistakes was the No. 1 issue among Daily Record readers, while in Ashland, subscription rate increases seemed to be the hottest topic. Other common themes between the two markets were less local content and smaller papers, our opinion page being "too liberal" and too many stories from other GateHouse papers.



Proofreading mistakes



The perceived lack of proofreading and aggravations with silly mistakes were the most stated complaints. Our several incidents of repeating comic pages and problems with puzzle answers were prime examples cited, along with stories that end mid-sentence.



The proofreading and editing comments are painful to hear, but fair. I too cringe when I see mistakes in the paper. (The good news was that there were few if any complaints about factual errors.)



Proofreaders disappeared 25 years ago with the computerization of production processes. Today there are far fewer eyes looking at copy and pages before they are published than even three years ago.



As our newsroom staffs have been cut, we have tried to keep as many reporters as possible on the street to produce stories. (Even so, we have had to make difficult coverage decisions.) The efforts to maximize reporting resources when staffs are reduced has come at the expense of layers of editors and page designers who would check each others’ work. And on rare occasions, computer gremlins do attack after a page has been approved and sent.



That’s not an excuse, but a reality that we need to better address.



Price hikes



Subscription price increases — and the accompanying additional charges — appear to be a bit more of an issue with those who wrote in than with those at our forum.



During the last dozen years or so of Dix ownership, we just had one or two small subscription price increases. And there was more advertising in the paper at the time.



When our new owners took over, they viewed our print subscriptions as being significantly undervalued, and have raised rates over the past two years — in some cases doubling them. But compared to some other area newspapers, our subscriptions are still considerably lower.



The reality is, as print advertising has decreased, subscribers are being forced to pick up a larger percentage of the total cost of producing a newspaper. Advertising has always subsidized the cost of the newspaper to the subscriber.



While I might not agree with everything our company does, I won’t apologize for the cost of our products. Producing quality, factual content costs money. Over the past 15 years, the costs of all media content — whether cable TV, magazines, movies, books or music — have all increased at similar rates.



At our lowest annual rate (EZ-Pay), The Daily Record is still a bargain. What else can you get delivered to your home daily for 55 cents a day?



Customer service



Customer service problems were another topic that generated a fair amount of conversation. Several attendees shared ongoing frustrations with newspaper delivery problems, while others complimented their carriers’ excellent service.



Adding to the frustration, they said, was when they called in to report a missed paper, the promised replacement doesn’t arrive or no one is there to answer the phone.



Circulation director Bill Lally said finding dependable carriers is increasingly difficult, and when you deliver thousands of newspapers a day, mistakes are going to be made. He said current statistics show three complaints per 1,000 papers delivered. His goal is to reduce that number.



Other issues



On other topics, the participants’ viewpoints were mixed and often conflicting.



Several said there was less Wayne and Holmes county news in the paper and too much from other GateHouse papers, while others said they liked the broader regional view. I pointed out that coverage of the statehouse, Ohio State football and Cleveland pro sports have all improved significantly with coverage from our now-sister papers, The Columbus Dispatch and Akron Beacon Journal.



Less coverage of local council meetings and county boards such as the health department was brought up. With fewer reporters, we have refocused our government coverage on broader issues, attempting to cover the issues that directly affect people’s lives. Others had recognized this, and said they appreciated our more in-depth look at issues and series.



Along with complaints about our opinion page being "too liberal" and containing "too much Washington Post copy," others said they appreciated more balanced offerings and enjoyed reading viewpoints they might not necessarily agree with.



When people complain about columns from the Washington Post, I point out Marc Thiessen, Hugh Hewitt and George Will come from the Post syndicate, which offers opinion from all across the political spectrum. (You can’t find bigger supporters of President Trump than Thiessen and Hewitt.)



Not all negative



It wasn’t all negative. It was gratifying to hear even our harshest critics say they appreciate what we do under sometimes trying circumstances. Many mentioned specific features and columns they enjoyed, and several mentioned specific columns we should jettison.



They understand a newspaper’s important function of serving as a watchdog of our government and public officials, and being aggressive in seeking public records.



As I explained to those present, our industry is in an extremely difficult transition period — we know our future is digital (online and mobile devices), yet our print products still produce the majority of our revenue.



It’s a difficult and challenging balancing act as we try to meet our longtime print readers’ expectations, and improve and increase our digital content products — all with fewer people reading than we once had. The future holds exciting possibilities, but also daunting challenges.



We’ll be scheduling similar reader forums in the future to extend our demographic and geographic reach, attempting to reach our digital readers. We’ll follow up on the suggestion of having a session in Millersburg.



It was admittedly tough to hear some of what we heard, but it’s always humbling and gratifying to talk face to face with the people who spend their hard-earned money to buy our product every day.



Thanks again to all who took time to attend the Readers’ Coffee or dropped me a note. And as always, thanks for reading The Daily Record.



-- Ted Daniels is the editor of The Daily Record and Ashland Times-Gazette and can be reached at tdaniels@the-daily-record.com or 330-287-1636.