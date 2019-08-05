Tuesday



GUERNSEY



Jackson Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., Jackson Township Hall, Byesville.



Pleasant City Village Council, 7:30 p.m., Pleasant City firehouse.



Lamaze class formation, 7 to 9 p.m., Community HealthLink, Clark Street, Cambridge. Call 740-432-LINK for registration.



Byesville Civic Club, 7 p.m., Byesville Village Hall. Bring a covered-dish. For information, call 685-5304.



Adams Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Adams Township Building, Bobs Run Road, Cambridge.



American Legion Post 84, 7 p.m., 2090 North Ave., Cambridge.



Brook Elementary Boosters, 6 p.m., Brook Elementary cafeteria. Everyone is invited to attend.



Disabled American Veterans, Guernsey Chapter 28, 7 p.m., Chapter Hall, 2090 North Ave., (old Glass Plant School) Cambridge.



'Just For Today,' a meeting of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 101 Washington St,. Salesville, every Tuesday at 7 p.m.



Chordial Chorus, Cambridge Chapter of the Harmony Barbershop Society, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Berk Jones office, 61630 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. New members are welcome. For information, call Lowell Thomas, 432-2208.



Cambridge Social Dance Club, lessons 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mr. Lee's Restaurant (lower level banquet room), East Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge. Practicing and open dancing, 8:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $13 per week per couple for members; $15 per week per couple for non-members; $6 per couple for students. Annual membership is $25. For information, call 740-826-4081 or 740-502-8171.



Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, 207 N. Third St., Byesville. Use the backdoor entrance.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Open discussion meeting.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Stop Nine Church of Christ, Byesville.



Pinochle group, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m., Elks Club, Cambridge. Call Buzz Ferguson, 740-439-3794, for information.



Byesville Rotary, 7:30 a.m., Stop Nine Senior Center, 60313 Southgate Road, Byesville. To learn more, call Byesville Rotary Membership Chair Jim Vaughn, 740-432-5605.



Senior VIP Seniors in Motion exercise class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center.



Cambridge Kiwanis Club, noon, upstairs meeting room at Mr. Lee's Restaurant, Cambridge.



Eagles, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Cambridge.



Boy Scout Troop 548, 6:30 p.m., Beckett Avenue United Methodist Church.



Cub Scout Pack 547, 6 p.m., South Elementary School, Cambridge.



NOBLE



Sarahsville Village Council, 6 p.m., village building, Sarahsville.



Elk Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., town house.



REACH (Recognizing Education Assistance Between the Community and Home), 2:15 p.m., Shenandoah Elementary School, Sarahsville.



Cub Scout Pack 514, 5:30 p.m., Batesville Church of Christ.



Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.