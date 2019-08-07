FREEPORT — Dr. Lauren Wooten, a family practice physician at Freeport Family Health Center, will speak on Thursday, Aug. 15 at noon at the Clark Memorial Branch Library, Freeport, regarding the 75th Anniversary of D-Day- Trip of Honor. Dr. Wooten accompanied 14 World War II veterans to Normandy, France, from June 2-10.



One of the veterans on the trip was her 102-year-old grandfather, Major Wooten, who served in the Army in WWII and touched down on Utah Beach. Major Wooten learned about the trip and asked his granddaughter if she would like to join him as she had previously accompanied him on a trip to see the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC.



"This was a chance of a lifetime," said Dr. Lauren Wooten. "It was my privilege to be with these heroic veterans on this historic trip. It was inspiring to hear their stories and for many of them it brought closure to a very difficult time in their lives."



Dr. Wooten will share photos of the trip and discuss how the veterans reacted to being in Normandy, France for the D-Day celebration. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be available.



Forever Young Senior Veteran’s sponsored the trip to Normandy, France. Their mission is to work to end the silent suffering of military veterans 65 years and older by granting their unfulfilled dreams, returning them to the places where they fought, and giving them the honor, healing, and hope they need and deserve.



"Ohio Hills Health Services is extremely proud of Dr. Wooten for volunteering to accompany her grandfather and the other veterans on this remarkable trip" said Jeff Britton, CEO, Ohio Hills Health Services. "The veteran’s ranged in age from 93-102 and because of their age and associated health problems Forever Young Senior Veterans was extremely pleased to have Dr. Wooten be a part of this group. I encourage everyone to stop by and hear firsthand about Dr. Wooten’s experience."



Dr. Wooten has been with Ohio Hills Health Services since September 2016 and sees patients at the Freeport Family Health Center.