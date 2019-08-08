100 Years Ago (1919)



A front-page plea was made to those who were caretakers of the old cemetery at Riverside to stop using the place as pastureland for horses, which had destroyed several tombstones on the hallowed ground where many city pioneers reposed. The year before, a new fence with a gate and lock had been placed around the cemetery, but someone with access had been using the graveyard to tend horses. It was also noted that brambles and briars were thriving at the site and the conditions were causing great and justifiable indignation to those who had relatives resting there. It was noted that the United Brethren Church had controlled the sacred site in the past.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Cpl. Glenmar L. Nelson, 38, was reported as having been killed by a German machine gun after his outfit had taken Rome. Nelson, whose mother lived in Atwater, had been wounded in November and had recovered from malaria that he had contracted in North Africa while participating in the invasion.



Two Alliance soldiers were mentioned on the casualty list, including Lt. Edward C. Winner, who was wounded in France on July 26 while serving in the motor department of the cavalry, and Pfc. Earl F. Hoover, who broke an ankle while in the line of duty with the paratroopers in England.



Staff Sgt. Dale J. Weingart, a former Mount Union student who had worked at the Strong Enamel plant in Sebring, was awarded an Air Medal for his achievements as an armored tail gunner on a B-24 Liberator. Weingart had been a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.



2nd Lt. John E. Lang Jr., a 1942 Sebring McKinley graduate who was a football standout for the Trojans and attended Mount Union before enlisting in the Army Air Corps, had received his wings as a pilot at Camp Blyeville, Arkansas, and was to be an instructor at Randolph Field in Texas.



Beloit soldier Ernest L. Haupt, 21, was commissioned a second lieutenant and was wearing the wings of a flying officer. He had three brothers in the service, including Staff Sgt. Winfield Haupt (stationed in France), Staff Sgt. Richard Haupt (Camp Rucker in Alabama) and Fireman Second Class William D. Haupt (at sea with the Navy).



50 Years Ago (1969)



ABC issued an apology to Alliance citizens for not televising the halftime show of the College Football All-Stars vs. the New York Jets in which the Alliance High band performed at Soldier Field in Chicago. The network said that it never intended to air the band show, opting to broadcast an ABC football promotion film instead. ABC apologized for not making it clear that the band show would be blacked out, but did admit that the decision was a mistake and that it should have aired at least a portion of the halftime show.



Sgt. Jack D. Unkefer III was greeted by a busload of friends as he returned home from Vietnam, honorably discharged after spending 14 months overseas where he served in heavy artillery as a fire direction controller. Accompanied by his cousin, Deborah Porter from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Unkefer, a 1965 Alliance High grad who had enlisted in the Marines prior to graduation, was welcomed home at the airport by 36 friends who had traveled by an A and M Transit Lines bus chartered by his parents.



C. Spencer Sebrell, a lifelong resident of the Limaville area and former Lexington Township supervisor, died at the age of 83.



David Knox, 18, a resident of the 300 block of South Freedom Avenue, pleaded innocent to two charges of first-degree homicide by motor vehicle. He was accused of driving the auto in which Peggy Funkhouser, 18, Rafaela Acevedo, 19, were fatally injured in a State Street crash.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Jennifer Sturgess, sponsored by the Quota Club, was crowned the 1994 Carnation Queen during the 35th annual pageant at Alliance High School, succeeding Vanessa Niner. Joining Sturgess on the court were Angela Hoops (1st runner-up), Stacy Akins (2nd runner-up) and Melissa Henschen (3rd runner-up and Miss Congeniality).