The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library would like to congratulate all the area readers who participated in "A Universe of Stories" this summer. The summer reading program continues to be a huge success year after year, thanks to the many children and to the dedicated parents, grandparents and caregivers. This year, we saw 189 kids who actively participated in the program and read just over 8,000 books. The children’s department provided storytimes, toddlertimes, little tykes, various presenters/entertainers and special programs. The library would also like to give a "Shout Out" to the young adult readers who participated in Y.A. programs.



Highlights from the summer included: Backyard Aliens presented by Belmont Soil & Water Conservation District, ice cream party with guest appearance by Washington Wild Things baseball team mascot, Small Space presented by Daniel Caron, water balloon the librarians, reading coupons and treats from McDonalds, Chipotle, Dominos and Dairy Queen, prizes, book-give-a-ways, and our final parties at Chestnut Lanes and Barnesville Pool.



In addition, the library also offered an adult summer reading program that saw its numbers rise this year and included weekly games, activities, prizes and of course reading.