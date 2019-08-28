All good coaches work to challenge their players.



It is rare that players can feel comfortable enough to challenge their coach.



And it is even more rare for the coach-player relationship to be strong enough for the coach to be receptive to being challenged by his players.



The offseason pushed the Southeast football team into this rare category.



An offseason that head coach Patrick Youel says, with conviction, has been the best since he took over the Pirates’ program in 2014.



Youel, a veteran coach entering his 10th season leading a football program, had an offseason agenda scheduled for his team.



Initiated by the Pirates’ 10-player senior class, and speaking from their heart and through healthy conversation, that program was challenged.



"The kids wanted to not only lift more, but they also wanted to get more out of our lifting program," Youel said. "They asked me why we did things the way we did and it challenged me to think about a lot of things. I could see their points, and I told them that I would be willing to do more and to listen more, but that it would be up to them to get their teammates to buy into it all. To believe in it and to demand it as the new standard for the team and program."



When players are leading players, a program is in a good place.



Youel is not ready to publicly decry how many wins he feels his team could win this year, but he is confident in saying that he feels good about his group and where their minds are at.



"This is a group that wants to be successful," Youel said, "and they have already proven they are willing to do what it takes to prepare themselves for that."



The Pirates’ 2019 roster is a near duplicate from a year ago, with only three seniors graduating from the team’s 4-6 finish in 2018, and features a pair of four-year letter winners in Michael Bolevich (QB/LB) and Brandon Hendrick (OL/DL).



Additionally, Southeast welcomes back its top rusher in junior Kaleb Wright (1,287 yards and 12 TDs) and top receiver in senior Chandler Proctor (18 receptions, 437 yards, 3 TDs).



All of which has Youel excited for the season.



"I can’t say enough about this senior class," Youel said. "They have led a change in this program that maybe started with the lifting program, but has carried throughout so many other areas and we have only had three practices so far. They are a special group."



Led by Hendrick, the Pirates’ offensive and defensive line returns all starters — Justin Sapp, Chace Fisher, Caden Tinlin, Brett Wagner and Spencer Mesaros.



The group should be considered the strength of the team, in conjunction with the return of backfield-mates Bolevich and Wright.



It has Youel in a position not to try to reinvent the wheel offensively.



"People know that when they line up to play me and us, they know they are going to see us run off-tackle power," Youel said. "People know this. It is not a secret."



While Youel will not need to hide behind something his team is not, he also openly admits that his team’s passing game will have to take a step forward if they want to get to where they want to go.



Finding a healthier balance will be key and 6-foot-5 senior wideout Conner Muldowney could prove valuable in helping Proctor.



While Proctor’s receiving numbers are noteworthy, his impact may be greater on the defensive side of the ball.



"He is the best defensive back and cover corner that I have ever coached," Youel said.



The Pirates will make a switch defensively from a 3-3 stack to a 4-2-5. The latter was used by the team throughout 2018 as a secondary look, but it will now become the base defense — designed to help the Pirates get better at stopping the run.



While the base of any Youel-led football team is formed from his "One Team, One Vision" mantra. And as part of the program’s transformation during the offseason, Youel also adjusted one of his OTOV foundations from "blind trust" to "mutual trust."



"I think today’s athlete needs a reason to believe. A reason to trust," Youel said. "There are things that we do that we will continue to do simply because, as a coaching staff, we have determined that they are going to be done that way. But I think today’s student-athlete is more curious than in the past. They want to know why things are done a certain way. Of course, we need a certain level of blind trust, but I thought that finding mutual trust was something more important for our program as we try to continue to grow."



Staying with the theme of change, the 2019 season will be the first in Youel’s 10-year head coaching career that he will not be calling offensive plays. That job will be in the hands of Mike Stiles.



"He is unbelievable," Youel said. "He has a great mind, and he will help us be more multi-dimensional."



The defense has a new leader on the coaching staff as well with Ben Kobus taking over as defensive coordinator.