BURBANK — 1840 Angus Farm Llc, Burbank, is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.



The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.



Wayne SWCD sponsors annual fish sale



WOOSTER — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for the annual fish sale. We have 10 varieties available: Bass – Largemouth, 2-3 inches, .90 each; Black Crappie 2-4 inches, Bluegill 2-4 inches, Bluegill – Hybrid 2-4 inches, Perch 2-3 inches, and Redear Shellcracker 2-4 inches, .85 each; Channel Catfish, 4-5 inches, .80 each; Japanese Koi, 6-8 inches, $12 each; Minnow, 1-2 inches, .08 each; and White Amur, 8-10 inches, $13 each.



Also available this year, the "Farm Pond Management" book written by Steve Fender at $20 each; and Natures Pond Conditioner by Koenders at $90 per 1-gallon bucket or $375 for a 5-gallon bucket.



Deadline for fish orders is Wednesday, April 8. Pickup date will be Tuesday, April 14 from 9-10 a.m. at the Vanover Street entrance of the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



Order forms are available online at www.wayneswcd.org under the "News and Events" tab and at the SWCD office in the lower level of the Wayne County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Payment must be included with orders. For more information, call 330-263-5376.



Land use workshop



WOOSTER — The public is invited to a workshop on Land Use Actions for the Future of Our County on Friday, March 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. The workshop is designed to increase awareness about the land use planning process, inspire new collaborations, and catalyze action around balanced land use.



Continuing education credits will be offered. Lunch is included with your $15 registration. Please contact OSU Extension at 330-264-8722 for scholarship information. The program will feature speakers on agricultural preservation, economic development, open space and recreation, the recent Wayne County Comprehensive Plan (Wayne Onward) and more.



For additional information, contact: eschuster@sustainableeconomiesconsulting.com



Register here by March 6: https://tinyurl.com/v4n7xcy



Download a copy of the invitation: https://tinyurl.com/w6j4srq



Download the agenda: https://tinyurl.com/tfyy7st