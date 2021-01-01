Computer problems have grounded United Airlines flights, including the daily non-stop service from Akron-Canton Airport to Chicago O'Hare.

United Airlines flights from Akron-Canton Airport to Chicago O’Hare are among the flights affected by computer problems that have hit the airline.



The Associated Press has reported that all United Continental flights in the U.S. are currently grounded because of the problems.



United said in a statement on Wednesday that it is working to resolve the problems, which are related to “network connectivity.”



It is the second time in two months that the Chicago carrier has been hit by major technical issues.



United Continental Holdings Inc. had a temporary halt to all takeoffs in the U.S. on June 2 because of what the airline said were computer automation issues.



Its stock declined slightly in premarket trading.



