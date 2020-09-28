Many of us enjoy our hobbies and never even think about making money from them. It is enough that they offer us hours of entertainment. However, some of them can become a substantial stream of income if we take them seriously enough. Here are just five entertaining hobbies that could earn you extra cash or […]

Many of us enjoy our hobbies and never even think about making money from them. It is enough that they offer us hours of entertainment. However, some of them can become a substantial stream of income if we take them seriously enough.

Here are just five entertaining hobbies that could earn you extra cash or even give you the opportunity to become a successful entrepreneur.

1. Sports betting

Watching live sports is great fun but having money on the line can amp up the excitement. Looking at sports betting as paying for entertainment means that when you actually win, it is a bonus.

It is also great to just go through stats and talk to friends about upcoming games to decide who is going to win. Researching is more fun when you have the potential of being paid for a pick.

If you have jumped headfirst into sports betting and you are looking for some free sports picks to get you started, Geoff Kulesa of Wunderdog.com has a knack for picking NFL underdogs and his company provides sports predictions to more than 450,000 sports fans every day.

2. Fitness

Fitness buffs may have started out for personal reasons but it is easy to turn a passion for fitness into a way to make money. Gyms across the country have personal fitness trainers. The requirements to be a personal fitness trainer vary from state to state and some states have less rigorous ones than others.

Personal fitness trainers can start off at gyms and as they become better known, they can start building up their own clientele and even start their own businesses.

3. Sports refereeing

Perhaps you were a jock in high school and you have not been able to find an outlet since then. You could try sports refereeing as there are always schools looking out for qualified referees.

If you have an above-average knowledge of a particular sport, being a referee could not only be fun but offer you a way to make money. Not everyone has the ability to referee and those with an in-depth knowledge of a sport have a solid foundation that they can use to develop their refereeing skills.

4. Photography

Photography is a great hobby that many people are passionate about but it can also provide a way to make money. There are several ways to monetize your photography hobby. A number of websites, such as Shutterstock, provide images to users. All you need to do is set up an account on a website and upload your images to sell. Another way to make money is to market your work directly to clients.

As professional photographers can be very expensive to hire, you could market your services to clients who can't afford a professional photographer but want photos of birthdays, anniversaries and other events. As you gain experience, you can start to raise your rates.

5. Gaming

You may be skeptical that you can turn your gaming hobby into a money-making activity. The amount of commitment you need to make money from gaming may mean it is no longer as much fun. However, if you can stream a game you love and are good at as well as show your personality to viewers, you may just be able to have fun and make money.

By live-streaming on Twitch, you can monetize your gaming and earn ad revenue. You may even be able to develop a large community of viewers, which presents even more opportunities. If you are an avid gamer and you know the market, you already have an advantage if you want to try and make money from gaming.