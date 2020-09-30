Every business that wants to be successful wants people that understand the culture of a business and they want to have their current skills sharpened so that they are regarded as talented assets in the business. But what about social distancing and training during the COVID-19 pandemic? The challenge to continue with training There have […]

Every business that wants to be successful wants people that understand the culture of a business and they want to have their current skills sharpened so that they are regarded as talented assets in the business.

But what about social distancing and training during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The challenge to continue with training

There have been challenges to sustain business activities during the pandemic, and while situations are different for every business, depending on internet access, manufacturers are coming up with alternate plans. In fact, challenges and problem-solving is the basis of what lean six sigma deployment is about.

Agility, for instance, is an aspect of six sigma, and with lockdown and also the re-opening of businesses, training of employees on the likes of social distancing and safety protocols becomes a necessity.

Six sigma helps in terms of training of employees on the various aspects surrounding business and coronavirus. Managers encourage continuous development, and connecting staff at home with training programs shows that they are invested in their staff's growth. They do this by providing them with the tools to learn to gain a greater insight into the business.

Lean-based training ideas

Faced with questions about how to continue operations throughout the pandemic, some businesses are looking at lean-based ideas, especially important for companies providing essential supplies.

Six Sigma certification comes in different skill levels and must be obtained through an accredited body. Peter Peterka is the President of SixSigma.us and has more than 20 years of credible experience performing as a Master Black Belt.

He works with many different types of companies to apply Six Sigma methodologies to a variety of processes. He has developed Six Sigma deployment strategies and training for Product and Process Development and Manufacturing and Business Process Improvement.

Training in certain professions ongoing

Training is as important as ever and always ongoing in certain professions such as emergency services. The emergency management profession is of critical importance as chaos and disasters are becoming ever more rampant. In training courses for product and process development, it is important to teach new skills. Remote training has become the norm.

All kinds of businesses have flexible offerings to train their team, from online workshops and courses to videos to podcasts and others. Many of these online training platforms will even notify managers when staff working at home have completed a learning activity.

Easy access to learning

During the pandemic, your staff may all be working at home, juggling work activities with home activities. Apart from working remotely, as a manager, you may have gone and added in some training sessions as well. These can cause lots of stress as those working at home try to fit this training into their existing schedule.

Even for the less tech-savvy employee, as a manager, you will need to consider the actual training and make it a streamlined process. Most people these days are on their mobile devices. Therefore, it becomes important to ensure that the training program is mobile-compatible so that people can access the training wherever they are.

Training on any device

Not everyone has access to the same resources, and users need to be able to access e-learning from not just their PC but other devices too.

Nearly everyone today, regardless of how poor, has access to a smartphone, and online training courses can be viewed on all kinds of devices.

The coronavirus has forced us to look at options that require no physical contact, and with technology, e-learning has replaced classroom learning. The integration of lean and safety is helping businesses remain competitive while doing the same level of business but with fewer resources.