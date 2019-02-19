The 99th Ohio Holstein Association Convention and annual meeting will be Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, in Warren. The convention will be at The Avalon Inn and Resort. It will begin Friday, March 8 at 1 p.m. with Drive it Yourself Farm Tours. Tour stops will be at Hastings Dairy & Rowdy Cow Creamery, The Hastings, at 13181 Claridon Troy Road, Burton and Klingendale Farm, The Klingensmiths, 6300 Nelson-Mosier Road, Leavittsburg. At 5:30 p.m. the District 1 Holstein Club Celebration Dinner will be in the Grand Pavillion, The Avalon Inn.



The Ohio Holstein Convention Video Sale will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Pavilion, The Avalon Inn. The sale will feature 30 outstanding registered Holstein consignments with genomics, high type, and deep, deep pedigrees. There will be no live animals at the convention sale. The catalogs will contain pedigree information and pictures pertaining to consignments selling. Cowbuyer will be on site to take bids from the internet and the pictures they project also will be seen on a large screen in the room. The sale is being managed by Daniel Brandt, Annville, Pennsylvania, 717-821-1238. Email brandtfive@comcast.net, who also will read pedigrees. Auctioneer is Randall Kiko, Salem, 330-831-0174. Email randallkiko@kikocompany.com. A social time will follow the sale.



The activities on Saturday, March 9, will include a continental breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the dairy bar will open at 7:30 a.m. At 8 a.m. the Ohio Holstein Women’s Association annual meeting and the Memorial Award interviews will be held. Resolutions Committee meeting is at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Ohio Holstein Association annual meeting and the Ohio Holstein Junior Association annual meeting will be held. The Ohio Holstein Queen’s Interviews will take place at 9:30 a.m. The Junior National Convention Work Session will be at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the Ohio Holstein Board of Directors reorganizational meeting will be held. The awards luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by the Ohio Holstein Queen’s Contest Finale and the Ohio Holstein Women’s Fun Auction.



Hotel Headquarters is The Avalon Inn & Resort, 9519 E. Market St., Warren. Phone 1-844-928-2566 or 330-856-1101. Website: www.avaloninnandresort.com. Mention Ohio Holstein Association for a discounted rate. Meal reservations for the Saturday all all you care to eat buffet are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 4-12 years. Reservations are due at the Ohio Holstein Association, P.O. Box 479, Wooster, Ohio 44691 by March 1. Phone 330-264-9088; fax 330-263-1653; Email oholstein@sssnet.com.



Plans are being formed for the Holstein Association USA Inc. National Convention to be in Ohio in June 2021. Negotiations are currently underway with the Football Hall of Fame, Canton for the site of the convention. Committees have been appointed and the activities are being planned. If anyone is interested in sponsoring activities, donating to the convention, advertising in the convention programs, hosting tours, serving on committees or becoming involved in any way, please contact the Ohio Holstein Association at 330-264-9088; email oholstein@sssnet.com; Julie Renner at 330-466-0338; email buckeye_jules@yahoo.com; Tom Thorbahn at 419-366-8135, email crimsonswissrus@aol.com or Paul Haskins, 419-618-4028; email phaskins17199@hotmail.com.