The Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit (DSU) invites all area dairy producers and dairy-related agribusinesses to attend its 2019 annual meeting. The annual meeting will be held the evening of March 21 at the Buckeye Agriculture Museum located at 877 West Old Lincoln Way in Wooster across from the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



In an attempt to promote more socializing, and take advantage of the museum as the venue, the 2019 meeting will not be a traditional sit-down banquet type of meal and program format. Instead, the meeting will feature various "food stations" during a social hour (6:30 pm to 7:30 pm) with easy to eat foods that do not require fork and knife. Meeting attendees can select the foods they like, walk around and see museum exhibits and visit with other dairy producers, DSU sponsors, and guests. Milk, cheese and ice cream will be available. One of the featured food stations will be an ice-cream sundae bar featuring ice cream donated by Hartzler Family Dairy.



The awards program will have a new format as well. Many of the production award recipients will be announced via an on-screen presentation that will run in a loop during the social hour portion of the meeting. Formal recognition of the dairy herd management award, along with the outstanding dairy youth and DSU scholarship award winners will take place at approximately 7:30 pm.



The final change to the annual meeting program includes a light-hearted and humorous presentation by Randall Reeder as Will Rogers following the award presentations. Randall’s Will Roger persona presentation has won high acclaim from numerous groups including agricultural audiences. The board hopes that this presentation will provide some chuckles and serve as some stress relief from the current economic situation facing dairy farmers.



The cost for the evening is $10 per person. Children 3 and under are free. The Wayne-Ashland DSU pays the remaining portion of the meal cost. Call in reservations to the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 by Friday, March 15.