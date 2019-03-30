COLUMBUS — Sara Tallmadge of Loudonville recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class X. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.



Tallmadge is a laboratory animal technologist and registered veterinary technician focusing on livestock infectious disease medicine at the Ohio State University’s OARDC Food Animal Health Research Program. She is involved with Ashland County Farm Bureau, serving as a county board trustee and also serves on CFAES Staff Advisory Council. She is a county 4-H camp staff member and is active with Ashland/Wayne County Young Ag Professionals.



Over the course of a year, Class X participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in Arizona so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.



Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class X were AgCredit of Mt. Gilead, Brown County Farm Bureau, Certified Angus Beef, Clermont County Farm Bureau, Coshocton County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council, Pickaway County Farm Bureau, Shoup Brothers Farm, Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Fund and Wayne County Farm Bureau.



Applications are now being accepted for AgriPOWER Class XI. Deadline to apply is April 19. To apply and learn more about AgriPOWER, visit ofbf.org/agripower.