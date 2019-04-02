GAPs training in West Salem



WEST SALEM — Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) Training will be offered April 17, 4-7 p.m. at Drake Hall, 33 Greeley St., West Salem. The training covers GAPs that reduce the risk of on-farm produce contamination. Registration is $30; Registration deadline: April 10. For details: 330-264-8722, go.osu.edu/Cqzj.



Two graduate from AgriPOWER Class x



COLUMBUS — Bailey Morrell of Wooster and Katie Esselburn of Shreve recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class X. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.



Morrell works in marketing for Certified Angus Beef. She serves as a committee member with the Wayne County Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals and is an active industry representative in youth and young ag professionals events, including local FFA activities, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s ExploreAg and Ag Smart 4.0. Before moving from Iowa to Ohio, she worked in the biodiesel industry, marketing the renewable fuel.



Esselburn is a Wayne County Farm Bureau member who works as a dairy calf technical specialist doing consulting and milk replacer sales for Land O’Lakes Animal Milk Products. She helps out with her family’s crop, commercial beef and cow-calf production. She is music director at St. Peter Catholic Church.



Applications are now being accepted for AgriPOWER Class XI. Deadline to apply is April 19. To apply and learn more about AgriPOWER, visit ofbf.org/agripower.