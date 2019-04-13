Your pond can be a great place for the family and friends to gather year round. Start by taking a walk around your pond this spring. You will need your boots or maybe hip waders. What will you discover? You may have bank erosion or wave damage, the beginning of algae or weed growth. Do you see a few dead fish? Are there trees starting to grow on the dam or banks? The Canadian geese have decided to take up residence in a back corner or the muskrats have made a new tunnel over winter. These all things you may find with your first visit to the pond.



The Canadian geese will hang around all year if you don’t scare them away. A good dog or a bunch of grandsons making a lot of noise and shooting air guns may help discourage the geese from nesting.



You will see very little activates in the water until the water temperature reaches 60 to 65 degrees. Bluegill and bass six inches or bigger may get a sickness known bacterial gill disease. Affected fish are slow-moving and lose their appetite. BGD happens in the spring and early summer and can be a deadly disease. If caught early it is curable. Call your local SWCD for information to control BGD.



With the coming of warm weather, you will notice spawning beds along the edge of your pond. It is fun to watch the mother bass guard their beds. Sometimes you can catch a bass with a fat earthworm, when they are on duty. After the fry hatch and start to move around fishing can be a little tricky. The amurs and the koi will start to clean the weeds in your pond.



The summer brings an increase of water temperature. The fish swim deeper in the pond and they are harder to catch. They have plenty of food. The catfish spawn when the weather is hot. If the weeds are growing, you may want to add a couple more amurs or koi. Remember koi and amurs do better in pairs. They like company. In hot weather don’t use a lot of chemicals. When vegetation dies, the decay process uses all the oxygen in the pond and that will kill your fish. The hotter water temperature means the oxygen levels will be lower.



As fall arrives the vegetation grown will slow and the fish will continue to grow and be hungry so fishing will be good. If you have black crappie, now is the time to fish for big crappie. Put away the fish food and think about adding fish from your local SWCD fish sale.



The fall is a good time to trap the muskrat in your pond. This will prevent them from damaging your pond.



The winter is the time for watching the different tracks in the snow on your pond and staying off the pond. If you are worried about winter fish kill, you may want to invest in an aeration system. The bottom aeration is by far the best to prevent fish kill during winter or the hottest day in the summer.



Enjoy your pond and always be safe.



Maxine Swaisgood is the administrative assistant at Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District. She can be reached at 419-281-7645.